8 anime to watch while waiting for Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4

Kaguya-sama: Love is War fans can finally take a sigh of relief as Kaguya and Miyuki are officially a couple now. Season 3 was different compared to previous seasons, as it was all about going Ultra Romantic. The jaw-dropping grand confession in the finale of Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 not only took the internet by storm but it also transformed everything about the series.

In the upcoming season, fans will see a new side of the Shuchiin Academy’s beloved couple. Kaguya-sama: Love is War is yet to be officially renewed for Season 4. However, we reckon it would assumingly take an extensive period of time for our favorite characters to return to the screen again. In the meantime, fans can keep the excitement alive by watching other anime that are similar to Kaguya-sama: Love is War.

Kakegurui and 7 other anime to watch before the release of Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 4

1) Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It

Shinya and Ayame as seen in Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It (Image credits: Alifred Yamamoto/ Zero-G/ Sentai Filmworks)

Science has busted many myths and discovered things that were beyond the human imagination. However, there are many things that can’t be easily solved with mere numbers and hypotheses, such as love. Two renowned scientists from Saitama University, Ayame Himuro and Shinya Yukimura, are clueless regarding the concept of love.

They both decide to run an experiment on one another in order to discover signs of love by analysing behavioural patterns. This experiment, in addition to being a breakthrough, adds colour to their otherwise monotonous lives.

Where the characters of Kaguya-sama: Love is War are persuading each other to confess their feelings, Ayame and Shinya of Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It are more or less focused on discovering the true meaning of love.

2) Masamune-Kun's Revenge

Aki Adagaki and Masamune Makabe as seen in Masamune-Kun's Revenge (Image credits: Hazuki Takeoka/ Silver Link/ Seven Seas)

Masamune Makabe in his childhood days fell for Aki Adagaki, a rich and beautiful girl who treats everyone harshly, especially boys, due to her superiority complex. After rejecting Masamune, Aki, an unempathetic bully, nicknamed the former “piggy” for being overweight. Masamune didn’t get over this insult and started working out to stand out from the rest of the world.

Masamune was not kind towards Aki, often fuelled by the anger and hurt from the past. He strongly desired to give the latter a taste of her own medicine. Luckily, Masamune transferred into Aki's school, but a mysterious letter addressing the former with his old nickname turned everything upside down.

Fans will surely love this anime. The sole distinction, however, between the two anime is that Masamune in Masamune-Revenge Kun's just wants to make Aki fall in love with him so he can dump her, whereas Miyuki and Kaguya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War like each other but they don’t want to confess.

3) Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Hayase Nagatoro and Naoto Hachioji Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (Image credits: Nanashi/ Vertical/ Telecom Animation Film)

Naoto Hachioji is a reclusive guy who hates crowds and loves to spend his time in libraries where he can read his manga in peace. His peaceful days were over when he met Hayase Nagatoro, who likes to tease the former. Nagatoro loves to make Naoto uncomfortable by calling him Senpai. Although Nagatoro started as a bully, she started developing feelings for Naoto.

Even Naoto has grown used to Nagatoro's teasing and enjoys spending time with the former. Naoto and Nagatoro of Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro are similar to Miyuki and Kaguya of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, as the former pair is also scared of confessing their feelings to each other. While Nagatoro's teasing is similar to Kaguya's, Naoto is unlike Miyuki.

4) Kakegurui

Hyakkaou Private Academy is an elite educational institution, where only children of powerful and immesenly rich people are accepted. The school indeed provides marvelous facilities to its students for their studies, but at the night time the space and ambience transforms into a gambling den where the stakes are higher than one’s imagination.

After winning a gambling match, a person not only wins money but also respect from others. Each person partaking in this gamble has only one desire, to stay at the top.

However, the new transfer student, Yumeko Jabami, has no intentions of going big as she just plays to seek the thrill out of the game by subduing her opponents in her psychological traps. Kakegurui is one of the best watches for Kaguya-sama: Love is War fans, as the character like that of the titular series is proficient in mind games.

5) Rent-a-Girlfriend

Chizuru Mizuhara and Mami Nanami as seen in Rent-a-Girlfriend (Image credits: Reiji Miyajima/ TMS Entertainment/ Muse Communication)

Everything was going well in Kazuya Kinoshita’s life until the day his girlfriend, Mami Nanami, out of the blue broke up with him for another guy. Lamenting his despair, Kazuya sought to ease his misery by hiring a rental girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara.

Although Kazuya enjoyed being with Chizuru, after reviewing other people's rental girlfriend app experiences, the former gave poor ratings to the latter. Chizuru was devastated and enraged by this, and she lashed out at Kazuya by displaying her hot-tempered side.

In the anime, Kazuya declared Chizuru as his lover in front of his grandmother. Now he has only one option, and that is to keep up the act. Rent-a-Girlfriend is also a rom-com series, but with a different concept, and fans of Kaguya-sama: Love is War are sure to love it.

6) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

Hachiman Hikigaya and Yukino Yukinoshita as seen in My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image credits: Wataru Watari/ Brain's Base/ Sentai Filmworks)

Hachiman Hikigaya is a semi-nihilist individual who believes that youth is just an illusion, created by hypocrites, for hypocrites. Hachiman has no interest in life and considers it to be futile. However, his life turns upside down when he gets assigned to the Volunteer Service Club, to help other students who seek support in achieving their goals.

Joining the leader of VSC, Yukino Yukinoshita, Hachiman attempts to solve the problems of many people, instead of despising the very world he lives in. Yukino didn't originally exhibit any signs of romantic feelings, but as the plot developed, she grew more affectionate towards Hachiman.

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is very much like Kaguya-sama: Love is War, as the main characters are unable to express their innate feelings to each other.

7) Maid Sama!

Misaki Ayuzawa carries a deep hatred towards men due to the actions of her father who left his family in a huge debt. She got into Seika High School, which was recently refurbished into a co-ed from an all-boys school. Due to her honesty and perseverance, Misaki became the first-ever female student council president to protect the 20% girls from the 80% boys.

Misaki takes her responsibilities as the student council's president very seriously. She doesn't hold back when it comes to disciplining any of the school's boys, but Takumi Usui is the only one who gets on her nerves. Takumi knows that Misaki works in a maid cafe, which is the latter’s biggest secret. Apart from visiting the cafe every day to tease Misaki, Takumi likes to be around the latter.

The main characters of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Maid Sama! struggle with confessing their feelings. Moreover, the female leads of both the series are members of the Student Council.

8) Teasing Master Takagi-san

Nishikata and Takagi as seen in Teasing Master Takagi-san (Image credits: Sōichirō Yamamoto/ Shin-Ei Animation/ Yen Press)

If making a person uncomfortable becomes a sport, Takagi would win every round of it and that too flawlessly. Takagi, in addition to being intellectually gifted and athletic, enjoys embarrassing Nishikata by pulling pranks on him. Nishikata doesn’t hate Takagi for her teasing, but he would like to get back at the latter in her own game.

Moreover, for Takagi, teasing Nishikata is just a way of showing her affection, as the former is afraid of confessing to the latter. Even if Nishikata manages to corner Takagi, the latter somehow finds her way out by embarrassing the former, as she knows everything about him.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War fans are going to have a field day with Teasing Master Takagi-san due to the plethora of similarities between the two anime.

