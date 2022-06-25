Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 & 13 - The Grand Proposal of All Time

The one-hour special of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 was presumed to be a single episode, but it wasn’t. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War's finale was split into two parts, with Episode 12 serving as the first and Episode 13 serving as the second.

The narratives of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 and 13 are Kaguya Wants to Confess, Part 2, Kaguya Wants to Confess, Part 3, Dual Confessions, Part 1, Dual Confessions, Part 2, and The Shuchiin Afterparty This article will briefly summarize all five narratives of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episodes 12 & 13.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 & 13 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 - Kaguya Wants to Confess, Part 2

After Miyuki finally told Kaguya that he was going to skip a year to pursue his education abroad, Kaguya was petrified, but she pretended to act mature in front of the former and even said that she was happy for him. As always, Kaguya wanted Hayasaka’s help and told her everything that had happened.

Hayasaka tried to prepare Kaguya for her confession, but the former was disappointed with the latter’s plans. Later, Kaguya revealed everything that made Miyuki special to her in front of Hayasaka. Kaguya was heartbroken, as Miyuki was planning to leave Shuichin Academy, but Hayasaka consoled her.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 - Kaguya Wants to Confess, Part 3

Although the title of the second narrative of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 seemed to be focused on Kaguya’s confession, it was all about Ishigami and Koyasu. Ishigami has an overwhelming knowledge of flowers, and he tried to explain the significance behind the bellflower cherry to Koyasu.

Ishigami was embarrassed as he thought that having interests like these makes a man unmanly, but Koyasu immediately grasped how pure the former's heart is. Koyasu finally confessed to Ishigami that she can’t give an answer immediately as she needs some time, and even wanted to know how much time the latter needs to hear her final answer.

Ishigami was startled as he still doesn’t know that he proposed to her by giving the giant heart cookie. He thought Koyasu wanted to know when the bellflower would bloom and told Koyasu that he could wait until March. Later in the Hoshin play, he finally gets to know that he has proposed to Koyasu already, which made him lose his mind.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 - Dual Confessions, Part 1

Kaguya wanted Miyuki to be by her side whilst she ignited the campfire with her bow, but it didn’t happen as the latter was nowhere around on the premise. Later the Phantom thief Arsene was revealed to be Miyuki himself, who started a rain of paper’s in which it was written that he came to claim the Cultural Festival.

Chika was excited to finally put her detective skills to work. Although Kaguya was angered by this mysterious person who was ruining the former's plan, later the latter comes to know that it was Miyuki all along.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 13 - Dual Confessions, Part 2

Trailing the clues laid out especially for her by Miyuki, Kaguya found the former waiting for her on the clocktower. Miyuki started explaining everything to Kaguya and now that she found the phantom thief he wanted to give her a gift.

All of a sudden, the giant dragon egg that vanished appears out of nowhere above the campfire and explodes with thousands of heart-shaped balloons. It was Miyuki who stole all the balloons, which is why he became a member of the balloon group in the first place. Although it is nearly impossible to do all of this on his own, so Miyuki beseeched Momo Ryuju’s help.

Moreover, Miyuki had the right to ask for two recommendation letters, so he requested the principal to write the second one in favor of Kaguya. Miyuki took the courage and asked Kaguya to apply to Stanford along with him, to which she agreed.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 13 - The Shuchiin Afterparty

Ishigami hands over the heart-shaped trinket to Miko, which he found in front of the locker room, since the latter is a member of the disciplinary committee. Miko was startled at first, as she thought Ishigami was asking her out. He even shared a video of the campfire event with Miko which made the latter happy, as the campfire event was her plan.

Kaguya kisses Miyuki in an effort to express her genuine affection, and the two of them reminisce about their past moments. In the aftermath, it was shown that Miyuki was still having a hard time getting over the kiss. Similarly, Kaguya turned into a chibi, explaining every single detail to Hayasaka.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 4 Prelude

A short glimpse was shown after the end of Episode 13, where all the members of the Student Council were arguing over something like they always do. Despite going through some rough patches, it looks like Ishigami and Miko are probably never going to stop fighting.

The bubbly Chika has once again come up with a new game. The episode ends with Miyuki and Kaguya holding hands, concluding with a love story that will continue in Season 4 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.

