Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 release date, what to expect, and more

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 details were announced on June 18 with a PV and a key visual. The next episode will be an hour long unlike the usual ones. The only characters in the spotlight in the previous seasons were Kaguya and Miyuki. However, later the series also included other characters facing trouble in their love lives.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 is going to be grand, and fans can’t suppress their anticipation about Kaguya and Miyuki confessing their feelings to each other.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 be released?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 will be released in Japan on June 24. As this episode will be the season's finale, it will have a one-hour runtime.

Fans worldwide can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of the broadcast is mentioned below with reference to different time zones:

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11

Someone claiming to be the phantom thief Arsène is stealing all the heart-shaped balloons from the balloon group of the Cultural Festival. Enraged by the news, Chika has made up her mind that she will find the person behind all this. However, the balloon team continues their job as it is the festival's final day.

Kaguya was aware that Miyuki was also a group member and wanted a balloon art made by Miyuki. Maki Shijo got in her way and offered to make a balloon sword for Kaguya, which she respectfully declined.

Eventually, Kaguya reached Miyuki and used her mind games to persuade the latter into making a heart-shaped balloon, but she then fell into an unprecedented trap where she had to trade a heart-shaped object for the balloon.

The entire Shuichin Academy is aware of Ishigami’s proposal except for him. Koyasu is scared by the thought that she eventually has to answer Ishigami. She later explained everything to Kaguya, seeking her guidance given how popular she is with boys.

Kaguya presumed this mysterious somebody to be Ishigami’s rival, as the latter doesn’t have enough courage to proclaim his love publicly. Kaguya started persuading Koyasu to decline the proposal, but later she came to know that it was Ishigami who confessed to Koyasu.

Although Kaguya tried her best to convince Koyasu, the latter thought of figuring everything out on her own. Miyuki asked Kaguya to become his date for the Cultural Festival. Even after Kaguya started teasing Miyuki about it, the latter didn’t care as he was serious this time. They enjoyed the day a lot and also got their future predicted by a fortune-teller.

The details revealed by the fortune teller shocked both Miyuki and Kaguya. In the episode's final moments, Miyuki revealed to Kaguya that he will be leaving the Shuichin Academy to pursue higher education abroad.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12?

The narrative for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 12 has not been unveiled yet. With the episode going to be an hour longer than usual, the narratives can’t be anticipated, as the Dual Confession Arc has more than three chapters to cover. However, Episode 12 will open a new chapter in Kaguya and Miyuki’s life, and fans will witness a new side of the storyline.

