Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- celebrates hour-long season finale with promo video, key visual

Earlier today, the adaptation team and staff behind Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- announced information pertaining to the season finale next week. A newly unveiled promo video and key visual revealed that the series’ finale will be an hour-long episode in celebration of the season ending.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- serves as the third season to the smash-hit Kaguya-sama anime series. The show's popularity soared to new heights thanks to its lovable characters and relatable plotline and situations, a pattern that seems to have continued throughout the third season.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- news regarding the final episode and more.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- season finale set to follow with “Kaguya Day” project, featuring lookback at series

Season finale news and more

As mentioned above, the adaptation team and staff behind Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- recently announced information regarding the upcoming season finale. Additionally, a promo video and key visual for the final episode of the season were released alongside this news.

The promo video features protagonists Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane and their shared adventures and experiences throughout the series’ three seasons thus far. The accompanying key visual has a tagline which reads “Goodbye love comedy,” likely referencing the end of the season and not the series itself.

The season finale for Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic- is set to air on June 24 and will have an hour-long runtime. Following the broadcast of the final episode, the “Kaguya Day” project will air, which will feature a lookback at the series with cast and staff commentating.

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-" - Final Key Visual!



The 1-hour Special Final Episode is scheduled on June 24. "Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-" - Final Key Visual!The 1-hour Special Final Episode is scheduled on June 24. https://t.co/SE0lnl4007

The third season debuted on April 9 in Japan, airing on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, while also airing on MBS, RKB, and TeNY. Crunchyroll has been streaming the anime internationally as it airs in Japan, while Abema has been handling the series' domestic and Asian streaming.

The new season featured a returning cast and staff from the second, with Masayuki Suzuki also returning to perform the third season’s opening theme, GIRI GIRI with Suu. Airi Suzuki also returned to perform the third season’s ending theme, Heart wa Oteage (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).

No news has yet been leaked or officially announced regarding a fourth season for the series, but fans can expect one to be coming eventually. Once the current season ends, only half of the chapters from the Kaguya-sama manga will have been adapted, meaning there should be plenty more of the anime series to come.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far