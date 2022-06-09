One Piece Film: Red trailer: Fans take to Twitter to express their excitement

One Piece Film: Red is just a few months away from releasing in theaters in Japan. The latest trailer, which was released just a few hours ago, had fans hyped and excited, so they took to Twitter to express their amazement and discuss their expectations for the film.

One Piece fans share their excitement and discuss theories on Twitter

Uta takes the spotlight

As we know, this new One Piece film will center around Uta, Luffy’s childhood friend and the the hit idol sensation who is secretly Shank’s daughter. The straw hat crew will meet her during one of their concerts in Elegia “Island of Music.”

Robert @raboot_bunnie That new One Piece Film Red movie looks pretty nice, and Shanks Daughter seems like an interesting character, I’m excited That new One Piece Film Red movie looks pretty nice, and Shanks Daughter seems like an interesting character, I’m excited https://t.co/WceWzDFXF8

Uta has quickly become a popular topic of conversation in the community. Famous singer Ado is set to be the voice actress for Uta's singing voice during the movie. Ado is also the singer of the One Piece Film: Red official song, New Genesis.

little turtle @alexchowoss @Amelia211411 @newworldartur Shanks's daughter Uta in One Piece RED will be voiced by Kaori Nazuka, while her singing portions will be done by ADO! @Amelia211411 @newworldartur Shanks's daughter Uta in One Piece RED will be voiced by Kaori Nazuka, while her singing portions will be done by ADO! https://t.co/dT4psZ166K

Fans have also taken a liking to the way her hair acts as a pair of bunny ears, as seen when she meets Luffy again during the trailer. Her hair loops up immediately after meeting her childhood friend.

Uta has also been compared to characters from other anime. Todoroki, for example, has been found to share a lot of similarities with Uta. Both of them have dual-colored hair with one side red and the other side white, and their left eye covered.

ًakshi @shankscuIt and I'm trying to connect one piece and bnha and I'm trying to connect one piece and bnha https://t.co/ruSoTEwCkD

Fans have also been talking about the fact that Uta was supposed to be around Luffy since before he got his signature scar. This means that something must have happened along the way, making her unable to accompany Shanks and him in their adventures.

kr!sten @zoroiwa WAIT SO luffy met uta before he met ace and sabo?? he doesn’t have the eye scar WAIT SO luffy met uta before he met ace and sabo?? he doesn’t have the eye scar https://t.co/26QRhAZSwK

And, as it usually happens with most fandoms, Uta and Luffy being childhood friends has driven a lot of fans to start shipping them. The interaction we can see in the preview tells us that they used to be really close as children, so many fans took this as a confirmation that Uta is Luffy’s love interest.

Isai @DawnofIsai Luffy and Uta look so cute omfg can't believe they're childhood friends. Musical gf and supportive tone deaf bf frfr



Wishing I had someone for matching pfps smh Luffy and Uta look so cute omfg can't believe they're childhood friends. Musical gf and supportive tone deaf bf frfr Wishing I had someone for matching pfps smh https://t.co/1nGtzE2WDe

However, others have been pointing out how this could mean that they have more of a sibling-like relationship. Both of them have a father figure in Shanks, and it is likely that they see each other as family.

Excitement and theories

cel. @chelmunks Red Hair Pirates scene on one piece movie red Red Hair Pirates scene on one piece movie red🔴🔴🔴 https://t.co/t7m7OyJlbD

Speaking of Shanks, a lot of fans lost their minds when his crew and he were shown during the last seconds of the trailer. Many fans are expecting to see more of the Red Hair Pirates in the film, and learn more about what they were like during Luffy and Uta’s childhood.

Some fans have also claimed that it is weird that Uta was never mentioned over the course of the show since Luffy used to know her as a child. However, others have pointed out how Luffy was never one to talk about his past unless provoked.

Sigs (exam szn) @SigzSav I genuinely don't get why some people are malding over the fact that Luffy and Uta are childhood friends? Luffy has never been one to bring up info unless something that pertains to it occurs, I actually like this, and from what is seen in this pic, this takes place before chapt1 I genuinely don't get why some people are malding over the fact that Luffy and Uta are childhood friends? Luffy has never been one to bring up info unless something that pertains to it occurs, I actually like this, and from what is seen in this pic, this takes place before chapt1 https://t.co/E197r4BIPA

Fans have also been talking about the possibility of Luffy wanting Uta to become a part of his crew when they were children. Uta would have been the Musician member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Some fans have also made a connection about the movie being related to music with the true form of the One Piece. They have theorized that this is some kind of confirmation of the speculation that the One Piece will be some kind of musical instrument.

(tablo) goes well in dark mode @woytablo777 With One Piece movie red being a ‘song’ movie. That theory about One Piece being a musical instrument becoming more valid With One Piece movie red being a ‘song’ movie. That theory about One Piece being a musical instrument becoming more valid 👀👀

The Straw Hat crew

A lot of fans have just been excited about seeing their favorite characters again. They are talking about how great and cool the characters looked during their brief appearance in the trailer. Nami is one of the most talked-about Straw Hat Pirates in the film.

Most of the Mugiwara crew was shown shortly during the trailer, and fans are bursting with excitement to see the fights and adventures Luffy’s crew will have during One Piece Film: Red.

We can't forget about Sunny-kun, the living embodiment of the Thousand Sunny ship. It appears that, at some point in One Piece Film: Red, it will take the appearance of a cute and small creature.

With One Piece Film: Red being just a few weeks away from its initial release in Japan, fans cannot help but be excited. Hopefully, we will learn more about the film in the weeks leading up to the release.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you ship Luffy and Uta? They are so cute! No, they work better as sibilings 0 votes so far