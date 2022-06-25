Kaguya Sama: Twitter goes gaga as season 3 ends, officiating Kaguya & Shirogane as a couple

Fans had much reason to celebrate following the hour-long finale of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War, which showed Kaguya and Miyuki finally becoming a couple. Manga readers, who have been waiting for this scene for years, were left overjoyed at the recent development.

The third season was a little different from the previous two seasons since Shirogane decided to go abroad for his studies, which made him and Kaguya think about their actions.

Here, we take a look at how the Kaguya Sama fanbase reacted to the last episode of the series.

Kaguya Sama: Twitter goes berserk as Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane share an intimate moment

Kaguya and Miyuki had been trying to get each other to confess their feelings right from the beginning of the series. Since then, the two have fought their urges to be affectionate towards one another, afraid that such gestures would mean losing in the battlefield of love. However, the last episode of the series witnessed an unforgettable moment as the two characters finally shared a kiss after all that they had gone through.

#kaguyasama YOOOOO THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! CONGRATS FOR KAGUYA AND SHIROGANE FOR BEING AN OFFICIAL COUPLE! I'm happy for both of you :') #kaguyasama loveiswar YOOOOO THAT'S WHAT I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! CONGRATS FOR KAGUYA AND SHIROGANE FOR BEING AN OFFICIAL COUPLE! I'm happy for both of you :') #kaguyasama #kaguyasamaloveiswar https://t.co/UAlOeDbcmU

Fans who were rooting for Shinomiya were happy with the development since she had never experienced anything like this before. Watching her take the initiative on that rooftop was a testament to how much she has grown in the series.

Many viewers also appreciated how Shirogane set aside his competitive nature and expressed his feelings. While his competitive spirit was what endeared him to Kaguya Sama fans, the fact that he was willing to let it go in favour of an honest expression also delighted viewers.

While anime fans are used to seeing confessions owing to the popularity of slice-of-life shows, many believed that this confession in particular would go down in history as one of the best in anime.

Even though a topic such as this is left to the opinions of the individual, it cannot be denied that the much-anticipated moment was certainly well-directed and animated.

グレイ 🐈 @grayshigami @AniTrendz Best confession ever, I can't believe I saw something like this @AniTrendz Best confession ever, I can't believe I saw something like this

Today I just cried @AniTrendz Indeed, I read the manga last week honestly and I was jumping like he'llToday I just cried @grayshigami @AniTrendz Indeed, I read the manga last week honestly and I was jumping like he'llToday I just cried

#Kaguyasama This is unbeatable, simply A-1 and Kaguya, what a magnificent direction. This is unbeatable, simply A-1 and Kaguya, what a magnificent direction. #Kaguyasama https://t.co/fvCqLdZzBf

It's not uncommon for an anime series to make references to other popular series in the genre. In this regard, one particular fan observed that Kaguya Sama made a Gundam reference when Fujiwara was trying to look at what was happening.

Beyond @GoBeyondTheTime I love watching something and finding Gundam references in them, but seeing a reference to Char's bazooka headshot is a new one for sure thank Kaguya-sama for that I love watching something and finding Gundam references in them, but seeing a reference to Char's bazooka headshot is a new one for sure thank Kaguya-sama for that https://t.co/IDtGAqwCIE

In the end, it was nice to see all the members of the Student Body Council back in their office with Kaguya and Shirogane looking quite happy and in love.

Given the success of this season, fans are already clamouring for a follow-up season.

Those eagerly awaiting a new season might be excited to learn that the official Twitter handle of Kaguya Sama recently announced a new anime project and while there is not much information available about it at the moment, it is needless to say that fans have good reason to expect a follow-up or a spin-off season soon.

