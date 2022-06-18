10 anime to watch if you’re a victim of heartbreak

An anime and non-anime follower has many options to choose from in the anime universe, be it action, fantasy, thriller, etc. However, most of these anime’s storylines have moments renowned for breaking their fans' hearts. Others are widely acclaimed to be the saddest anime of all time.

Some people prefer to watch anime that can make them happy and works as an antidote to cure the melancholy surrounding them. This article will list down ten cherry-picked heartwarming anime, especially for those who are victims of heartbreak.

10 heartwarming anime that can cheer you up

1) Komi Can’t Communicate

HoneyBadger @thatcheraliff Wish I in tadano spot, got Komi who is pretty,carrying,eye catching. Plus she can’t communicate she will never talk to any guy Wish I in tadano spot, got Komi who is pretty,carrying,eye catching. Plus she can’t communicate she will never talk to any guy https://t.co/lLteOyoL7n

Komi Can’t Communicate revolves around the titular protagonist, Shouko Komi, a 15-year-old girl who is very popular in her school. However, Komi suffers from crippling social anxiety that she developed in her childhood. The only person aware of Komi’s condition is her classmate Tadano Hitohito.

Tadano was just an ordinary boy, but the entire school became envious of him after he befriended Komi. Upon finding out that Komi has a goal of making 100 friends, Tadano offers to make her wish come true and help her overcome her anxiety.

2) Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Streaming now! bit.ly/32dH7AT Sometimes you just need to be showered with compliments..Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Streaming now! Sometimes you just need to be showered with compliments.. 😌 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Streaming now! 🌻 bit.ly/32dH7AT https://t.co/FnV4Tstq0l

Shinichi Sakurai was not always an introvert as he is now, but his junior classmate Hana Uzaki doesn’t want to see her senpai being lonesome. Hana comes up with fun activities to cheer up Shinichi and make him more lively. Although Shinichi prefers to spend his time in solitude, he can’t help himself from going along with Hana’s shenanigans and hijinks.

Shinichi is aware of how their fun activities usually end, but he goes along with Hana’s plans anyways. Shinichi and Raido, on the other hand, are different, but as they spend more time together, they start understanding each other despite their interactions always ending up hilarious.

3) Arakawa Under the Bridge

Kou Ichinomiya was blessed with everything and would succeed his father by taking over the Ichinomiya family company. Born into the Ichinomiya family, Kou carried the one rule that has been passed on to him for generations: "Never be indebted to anyone.” However, fate had other plans for him, as he became indebted to a strangely beautiful girl who claimed to be a Venusian.

Kou starts living with her on the riverbank like a homeless person, where he comes across odd individuals like a person dressed up as Kappa, a samurai hairdresser, an English war veteran who became a nurse, etc. Arakawa Under the Bridge is a complete package of laughter, and laughter is the best medicine.

4) My Neighbor Totoro

k̷i̷i̷n̷g̷n̷e̷o̷n̷ @kiingneon



Thank you I watched My Neighbor Totoro for the first time a few days ago and yes it was a solid 10/10 experience!Thank you @poddlesli for showing me the beautiful world of Studio Ghibli I watched My Neighbor Totoro for the first time a few days ago and yes it was a solid 10/10 experience!Thank you @poddlesli for showing me the beautiful world of Studio Ghibli👏😤 https://t.co/fjoB2UyNQ9

Studio Ghibli has a record of working on some of the greatest anime of all time, and Hayao Miyazaki’s My Neighbor Totoro is one of them. The anime follows 10-year-old Satsuki and her 4-year-old sister Mei, who moved to the countryside with their father to stay closer to their bedridden mother. One fine day, the sisters encounter a gigantic forest spirit named “Totoro.”

After befriending Totoro, Satsuki and Mei’s lives are filled with magical adventures and mystical creatures. Even the non-anime enthusiasts can’t stop themselves from praising the fim’s beauty. The movie also has a solid moral lesson regarding kindness and how one can make friends.

5) Spy x Family

Spy x Family, with its premiere, became one of the most popular action-comedy anime of 2022. The series follows three misfits who band together to form a make-believe family for their interests. The family comprised of Loid Forger (a spy), Yor Forger (an assassin), and Anya Forger (a kid with the ability to read minds that she keeps a secret).

Although this family is founded on lies and deception, as the story progresses, they discover they are lucky to be a part of this family. Forgers stick together through thick and thin like a real family.

6) Teasing Master Takagi-San

Tallen 石川 @GamingTallen New chapter came out and I have the stupidest yet biggest grin on my face.



Seriously go read “Teasing Master Takagi-san” and “Teasing Master Takagi-san (moto)”



Just a really fun slice of life manga. New chapter came out and I have the stupidest yet biggest grin on my face. Seriously go read “Teasing Master Takagi-san” and “Teasing Master Takagi-san (moto)” Just a really fun slice of life manga. https://t.co/IPW9agVL02

Teasing Master Takagi-San follows Nishikata and Takagi, two middle schoolers with an eccentric and uncanny relationship. Nishikata is shy, whereas Takagi is mischievous and competitive. For Takagi, teasing Nishikata is a sport that she enjoys a lot, and even the former likes to see the latter being embarrassed by her teasing.

However, there is no ill-intention behind Takagi’s teasings, as she likes Nishikata and finds her mocks to be the only medium to convey her feelings. Nishikata wants to retaliate, but he always ends up being awkward and red-faced. Both Takagi and Nishikata like each other, but as they are afraid of conveying their feelings, they keep doing the things they are comfortable with.

7) Rent-a-Girlfriend

Kazuya Kinoshita was living the best days of his life where he was pursuing his degree in administration at a university in Tokyo and working part-time at a Karaoke bar until his girlfriend broke up with him. He was left completely heartbroken through all this, and all his enthusiasm was lost.

However, he regained his composure after hiring a beautiful rental girlfriend named Chizuru Ichinose through an online app called Diamond. Later Kazuya accidentally introduced Chizuru as his girlfriend to his grandmother. As everything turned into a disaster, Kazuya had to keep up the act by renting Chizuru continuously and making the latter play its part.

8) Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro

Naoto Hachiouji is reclusive, timid, fears crowded places, and loves quiet places. However, Naoto’s life went uphill when he crossed paths with Nagatoro, who loves to tease the former. Nagatoro is aware of Naoto’s manga preferences, one of the most common subjects of her teasing.

Nagatoro is a bully who likes to dominate those weaker than her, but she takes a particular interest in Naoto. As the story progresses, Nagatoro becomes more drawn toward Naoto romantically, but she won’t confess her feelings that easily.

9) Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

eppy @epppyyy



Especially the Narrator! Mans literally having a blast as if it were an abridged series The Official English Dub of Kaguya Sama is such a gemEspecially the Narrator! Mans literally having a blast as if it were an abridged series The Official English Dub of Kaguya Sama is such a gem😭😭Especially the Narrator! Mans literally having a blast as if it were an abridged series https://t.co/RFJqZqP6kb

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is not just a typical rom-com anime, and this is why it has become one of the most beloved series worldwide. The series revolves around the most admired couple of Shuichin Academy, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane. Although they like each other, they don’t want to convey their feelings.

Both Kaguya and Miyuki have waged a psychological warfare between each other, where they try to get each other to confess their love. The person who admits first would lose and be looked down upon their entire life. Despite the tense situations they create for each other, the outcome always ends up hilarious.

10) Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie) Never let you go(via Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie) Never let you go 💕 (via Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie) https://t.co/avrMkkGbOr

Shikimori is the girlfriend every guy dreams of having by their side due to her flawless personality and enigmatic beauty. However, she chose to date Yuu Izumi, who is starkly opposite. Their entire school is envious of Izumi, but he’s just focused on his girlfriend and keeps on praising her now and then.

Izumi is always surrounded by bad luck, but Shikimori got his back and never lets anything harm the latter. Izumi always gets bewitched by Shikimori’s efforts and loves to impress the latter in his way. No matter how dire the situation, Izumi and Shikimori got each other back.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

