Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 releases full promo video, reveals opening and ending themes

The Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 anime staff released a full-length promotional video for the upcoming anime season earlier this morning. The promotional video features central protagonists Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara, as well as other characters set to appear in the upcoming season.

The latest Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 promo also reveals information on the opening and ending theme for the season and also previews the opening theme within the video. Additionally, several staff announcements have been made alongside the clip to supplement previously reported staff and cast announcements.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest information for the upcoming Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 anime.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 releases full-length promo video just weeks from premiere

Promo video

As mentioned above, the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime production team released a full-length promo video for the upcoming series earlier this morning. The video highlights main characters Kazuya Kinoshita and Chizuru Mizuhara, as well as other characters from the series within.

Also revealed in the video are the opening and closing themes for the season as well as additional staff announcements regarding the production of the series. These announcements contribute to the previously-reported cast and staff announcements that covered major production positions.

The opening theme for the season, heard in the promo video, is Himitsu Koi-Gokuro (Secret Love Heart) by CHICO with Honeyworks. The ending theme for the season will be Ienai (Unspeakable) by MIMiNARI and feature asmi.

Also previously reported but reconfirmed with the promo’s release is the premiere date of July 2 at 1:25 AM in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the episode internationally as the episode airs; Asian viewers can expect the second season to be streamable on iQIYI, where the series’ first season was streamable.

As previously reported, the new season will feature a returning main cast and several returning staff. Additional staff was revealed, and the confirmation of TMS Entertainment animating also came with the promotional video’s release today The staff includes the following:

Kazuomi Koga, Director

Mitsutaka Hirota, Series Script Supervisor

Kanna Hirayama, Character Design

HYADAIN, Music Composition

Hajime Takakuwa, Sound Director

Minoru Akiba, Art Director

Fumiko Ishiguro, Color Key Artist

Shintaro Sakai, Composing Director of Photography

Yumiko Nakaba, Editor

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2 will continue to follow central protagonist Kazuya Kinoshito and his adventures with classmate, neighbor, and rented girlfriend Chizuru Mizuhara.

The first season left with the two recognizing the feelings they’d developed for each other, but they were unable to express how they felt to the other person. Season 2 will most likely see the continuation of this plot line, especially in its early stages.

