4 Anime characters Saitama can defeat (& 4 he can't) 

Popular anime One Punch Man's protagonist Saitama is so overpowered that he gets bored of his ridiculous strength. For the Hero Association's B-Class Rank 7 hero, all it takes is one punch. So far, all the enemies Saitama has fought have been defeated in a single punch. Even the most powerful villains didn't even phase him.

Though Saitama may be the strongest character in his verse, he can also defeat many characters from other anime verses. There are still a few anime characters who are more than capable of defeating Saitama. Despite his overwhelming strength, he might not stand against a few characters.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal opinions.

4 Anime characters Saitama can defeat easily

1) Naruto - Baryon Mode

Naruto in his Baryon Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Baryon Mode is Naruto's strongest form, which uses all of Naruto and Kuruma's fused chakra, granting him greater speed, strength, and defense. This enabled him to catch Isshiki's quick attacks. However, this is not enough to defeat Saitama.

Boros's ultimate attack was clearly stronger than Naruto's Baryon Mode. It was powerful to launch Saitama to the moon, but it hardly did any damage. In comparison, the Baryon Mode will hardly do any damage. Moreover, Baryon Mode has limitations as it drastically drains Naruto's chakra and life force. Naruto will be the first to be exhausted, and the fight will ultimately end in Saitama's favor.

2) All Might

All Might in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

The two characters, All Might and Saitama have one thing similar: the nature of their power. Both of them make use of their sheer physical strength. All Might has defeated even the strongest of villains in his prime. His punches even produced shockwaves strong enough to destroy buildings.

However, his strength is nothing compared to Saitama's. The shockwave produced from his single punch was more than enough to dust an entire mountain. Moreover, All Might's injury is a major disadvantage for him, which limits the use of his power. Saitama has no limitations to its strength, so their fight will end in Saitama's favor.

3) Eren Yeager - Founding Titan

Eren as the Founding Titan (Image via Studio MAPPA)

By the end of the second part of Attack on Titan Season 4, Eren had possession of the power of three titans, Attack Titan, Warhammer Titan, and the Founding Titan. Eren's titan power is too much to handle for many anime characters, but Saitama isn't one of them.

The Founding Titan has the ability to summon a horde of titans, but it will only make it more interesting for Saitama. He can one punch all of Eren's titans at a rate faster than Eren can summon them, and he only has enough time until Saitama reaches his Founding Titan.

4) Meliodas

Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Being the son of a demon king, Meliodas is one of the most overpowered characters. He is able to destroy mountains without putting a lot of effort into it, but he falls short against Saitama, who is a lot faster than him. Moreover, Meliodas' full counter only reflects magic, so it has no effect on Saitama's punches.

Meliodas might be on a planetary level, but Saitama was able to survive the attacks of the awakened Garou, who was on a universal level. Ultimately, Saitama will have the advantage of superior strength and speed and will emerge as the victor of this battle.

4 Anime characters Saitama can't beat

1) Rimuri Tempest

Rimuru Tempest in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via Studio Eight Bit)

This simple-looking slime is more powerful than it looks. Being a supernatural deity, Rimuru is immune to any kind of physical attack, so Saitama's punches are a no-go. Moreover, destroying his physical body won't kill him unless his core is destroyed, that is, his soul. Until Saitama uses some special magic spell, he cannot defeat Rimuru.

Saitama is still human, so he is not immune to Rimuru's supernatural attacks. Rimuru's two basic skills, Predator and Beelzebub, are enough to completely absorb Saitama, leaving no trace behind. So, it will be a matter of seconds until Rimuru remains the last man standing.

2) Light Yagami

Light Yagami in Death Note (Image via Studio Madhouse)

A character does need to be ridiculously powerful to be the victor. That is true in the case of the anime character, Light Yagami, whose biggest weapons are his intelligence and the Death Note. Saitama may have overwhelming strength, but in the end, he is still a simpleton human.

Given Light's cunningness, it would only be a matter of time before he finds Saitama's identity and writes his name on his Death Note. Saitama is a human, so he is not immune to the Death Note. Thus, Light will be the winner without breaking a sweat.

3) Anos Voldigoad

Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime (Image via Studio Silver Link)

The Demon King of Tyranny, Anos Voldigoad, is immortal. No matter how many times he dies, he can just reincarnate himself unless his source is destroyed. Similar to his fight against Rimuru, Saitama has no way to destroy his source.

Moreover, a snap of Anos' finger was more than enough to completely obliterate a person. Anos' biggest advantage is his supernatural powers. Saitama has rough luck when it comes to fighting opponents with supernatural abilities. So this fight is a no-go for Saitama.

4) Saiki Kusuo

Saiki Kusuo in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via Studio J.C. Staff)

It takes one gag anime character to defeat another. While Saitama's strength is physical, Saiki's powers are psychic. His many powers include teleportation, mind control, altering people's memories, and even cursing people with misfortune. He had to limit his powers with an antenna in his head because it started to affect the entire world.

Saitama will have a hard time dealing with all of this at once, while Saiki can just stand and let his psychic powers do the work. Apart from that, Saiki is ridiculously fast, which may be faster than Saitama. Taking the above factors into consideration, it will be an easy win for Saiki.

Conclusion

Saitama's overwhelming strength has always been a topic of discussion among fans. But it should be kept in mind that Saitama is a gag anime character who is a hero for fun. Many opponents Saitama faces may give him a hard time, while for some, he doesn't even break a sweat.

