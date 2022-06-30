Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga set to conclude by year's end

The 31st issue of 2022’s Young Jump magazine from Shueisha announced that Aka Akasaka’s Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga is set to end in the next 14 issues. With its weekly serialization pace, this should mean the series’ manga will be officially concluded by the calendar year’s end, barring any hiatuses or extended breaks in the interim.

The smash-hit series has only seen its popularity buoyed by the anime adaptation’s success. The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime is no doubt one of the most popular slice-of-life romances in recent years, standing out both within its genre and the anime medium as a whole.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga to conclude in October, 2022 if no interruptions or delays occur

As mentioned above, Aka Akasaka’s smash-hit Kaguya-sama: Love Is War manga is set to end in 14 chapters. With a weekly serialization pace and the manga releasing issues on Fridays, this would put the manga’s ending date as October 7, 2022, assuming no breaks. Even with a 2:1 chapter to break week ratio, the series would still end well before the end of the year.

As a result, it seems fans only have a few short months left with the manga series. Thankfully, the anime adaptation has only covered roughly 140 chapters of material so far. For context, the manga series should end at roughly 280 chapters, meaning the anime still has well over half of the series left to adapt.

In fact, the recent finale episode of the series’ third anime season marked the formal announcement and confirmation of a new season coming. While no release information was provided alongside this announcement, fans can at least rest assured that a new season for the hit series is coming.

The series follows central protagonists Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two geniuses who are at the top of their academy, and also the respective Vice President and President of the student council. The two are considered the elite of the elite, but this prideful status the two have begins working against them when they develop feelings for one another.

Now, it’s a competition to see who can admit or show signs of their feelings first, and whoever does so is the loser in this competition of love. Thus, the series follows the two as they try to navigate their daily lives while also trying to get the other to confess their feelings first.

Fans rave about the series for its unique take on romance and slice-of-life crossover, also praising the characters and overall writing and plot development. With the manga series approaching its end and the anime having just wrapped up it's third season, there’s no better time than now to start Kaguya-sama: Love Is War.

