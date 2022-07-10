Rent-a-Girlfriend has become one of the most awaited rom-com anime series of 2022. With the series' return, fans were immensely excited to see what came next for Kazuya and Mizuhara, as the latter was leaving the rental girlfriend occupation to pursue her acting career.

Things didn’t really work out for Mizuhara, which is why she had to rejoin Diamond as a rental girlfriend due to running short on funds to support her career. However, Kazuya came to the rescue by booking Mizuhara for weeks. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 is titled “The Usual Girlfriend.” This article will briefly explain Episode 2 of Rent-a-Girlfriend by dividing it into three narratives.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 “The Usual Girlfriend” highlights

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 - Kazuya in a pickle

Recently, Kazuya has been perplexed about getting back together with his rental girlfriend, Mizuhara. Although Kazuya promised Mizuahara to support her financially indirectly by renting the latter for a whole week, Mizuahara turned down Kazuya’s offer. Mizuhara doesn’t want to be a burden over Kazuya, as she is not the latter’s actual girlfriend.

Mizuhara recalled some past events related to Maki, which startled Kazuya. Maki can’t stand that Kazuya eventually moved on from her. Maki wants to sabotage the bond between Kazuya and Mizuhara, while both think she’s concerned for her ex-boyfriend.

Earlier, Kazuya wanted to make his relationship official with Ruka, but after Mizuahara re-entered his life, he couldn’t really think of anything straight. Like Kazuya tried to take permission from his “about to be girlfriend,” Ruka, to go on a date with Mizuhara, a bold move only Kazuya is capable of making.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 - Mizuhara wants to hangout

After the rental period ended, Mizuhara startled Kazuya by asking if he had free time to spare with her, an offer he would never decline, even for a million bucks. Watching Mizuhara’s baseball skills to his heart’s content was enough to make Kazuya’s day, but the former eventually burst the latter’s bubble by saying, “it’s not a date.”

Kazuya could hear people talking about how cute Mizuhara is and why she tagged alongside a guy like him. However, Kazuya was so lost by looking at Mizuhara playing the game that nothing in the world could have possibly bothered him. Receiving a high-five from Mizuahara was a great deal for Kazuya, as he was having a hard time not thinking about the sensation.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 - Mizuhara is needy

Mizuhara’s grandma wants to meet her granddaughter’s boyfriend. Like Kazuya, Mizuhara also told her grandmother that the former was her boyfriend. After meeting Kazuya, Mizuhara’s grandmother was excited and treated the latter like her grandson. After Mizuhara left the room, her grandmother wanted to know how her granddaughter's performance went through Kazuya.

When Kazuya tried to tell Mizuhara's grandmother how strong her granddaughter was, she couldn’t stop laughing. Kazuya found out that Mizuhara is still a frantic little girl who is needy and lonely. Kazuya promised Mizuhara’s grandmother that he’d take care of the latter by proclaiming that he loved her more than anything in the world.

