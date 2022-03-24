'Rent-a-Girlfriend' Season 2 release date, new key visual, and more

The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime series is an anime adaptation of the manga by the same name. Reiji Miyajima, the author of the Rent-a-Girlfriend manga, first started writing it in July 2017.

Since airing the anime's first episode in July 2020, it has received mostly positive reviews and has a 7.26 rating on MyAnimeList. Season 1 was animated by TMS Entertainment, the anime studio behind animating shows such as Dr. Conan, Fruits Basket, and Dr. Stone. With this positive reaction and high amount of source material, it was clear to fans that a second season was on its way. They waited in excitement and anticipation for an official statement to be released.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 has fans hyped for Summer 2022

Season 2 announcement

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 was first announced by the official English Twitter account for Rent-A-Girlfriend on September 25, 2020. Ever since then, fans of the series have been incredibly hyped for the show's return.

Season 2 trailer

The trailer provides visuals of new characters and OSTs. Fans have a lot to look forward to during the period of Season 2's release.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 ended around Chapters 49 and 50 of the manga. If this same coverage speed is followed, then TMS Entertainment should adapt up to around Chapter 100 by the end of Season 2. However, if Season 2 is 24 episodes long, then it is possible that over half of the manga could be adapted in Season 2.

New character visual and release date

Season 2 is set to air sometime in July 2022, and the new character's visual shows Sumi Sakurasawa interacting with penguins at a zoo. There is also a preview of some of the scenes Sumi will be in during Season 2.

⛩ Otaku Nadu ⛩ @OtakuNadu "Rent-a-Girlfriend" Season 2 - Sumi Sakurasawa Character PV!



The anime is scheduled for July 2022



"Rent-a-Girlfriend" Season 2 - Sumi Sakurasawa Character PV!The anime is scheduled for July 2022https://t.co/lCsGNOVnnW

Season 1 plot

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 key visual featuring the four main girls (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Kazuya Kinoshita, a 20-year-old college student, has a girlfriend named Mami Nanami. She is bright, sweet, and caring towards Kazuya. All of a sudden, however, she breaks up with him. This leaves him lonely and heartbroken. In an act of desperation, he decides to hire a rental girlfriend. He hired a girl named Chizuru Mizuhara.

As a result of her stunning beauty and unmatched demeanor, she quickly becomes the target of Kazuya's affection. However, when he goes through reviews about other people's experiences with Chizuru, he believes she is just trying to mess with him. This resulted in him giving Chizuru a bad review, which made her angry. Chizuru confronts him and yells about his hypocrisy and shamelessness.

However, amid her chiding criticism of Kazuya, he receives news that his grandmother has collapsed. This stops Chizuru in her tracks, and the pair race off to the hospital, only to find out his grandmother is perfectly fine. When his grandmother asks who Chizuru is, he impulsively states they are lovers, and he gets Chizuru to play along with his act. Now, he must go about his day-to-day actions, pretending to be in a relationship with his rental girlfriend while also being hung up on his previous relationship.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 1 exploded in popularity when it first came out. TMS Entertainment will not disappoint in providing anime fans with an adaptation that follows the source material and accurately portrays the thoughts and feelings of each character.

