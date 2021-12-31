Ranking of Kings second cour: Release date, theme songs, and what to expect

Ousama Ranking or Ranking of Kings has announced the release date of the second cour of its first season, along with a preview, the opening and ending theme songs.

Ranking of Kings started airing this fall in a split-cour format, with the first half having finished airing on December 24. The second cour is slated to air 12 episodes, and will pick up from where episode 11 left off.

Ranking of Kings announces release date of January 7, and more for the second cour

The announcement

Ranking of Kings announced that the second cour will air from Friday, January 7, 2022. As of now, it is known that the second cour will air 12 episodes, making the first season of Ranking of Kings a 23-episode-season.

Later, Ranking of Kings released a key visual featuring all of the important characters. Wit Studio also released a preview, where the opening and the ending theme songs are played. The opening theme is “Hadaka no Yuusha” (Naked Hero) by Vaundy and the ending theme song is “Flare” by Milet.

What fans can expect from the second cour

Ranking of Kings' episode 11 foreshadowed the battle of Bosse and Miranjo with Hiling and Bojji. In the preview released earlier this week, Bojji was seen fighting numerous opponents using his newfound technique, supported by Kage, Hiling, and Despa. The preview suggests that all of the important characters will converge at this point to fight Miranjo.

Hiling herself was seen trying to rescue her son Daida, while desperately trying to protect her other son, Bojji. Daida was captured, tied with ropes and being tossed about, however it is unclear if he was still possessed by Bosse or if he had returned to his own body.

The last time Daida was seen in Ranking of Kings episode 11, he was accompanied by a younger version of Miranjo. In this preview, fans saw Miranjo in her grown up form, riding a horse and leading troops.

It remains to be seen if her interaction with Daida has led to any grave consequences. A confrontation between Domas and Bojji, and another between Kage and Bebin can also be expected.

Along with the preview, a key visual has been released, which features all the key characters of the show: Bojji, Kage, Bosse, Hiling, Daida, Domas, Bebin, Dorshe, Despa, Desha - the three-headed snake, Desha’s head-knight, and finally Miranjo disappearing into her mirror.

Interestingly, Hokuro and Apeas are not shown, even though Ranking of Kings' episode 11 suggested that they both have roles to play in the upcoming climax.

Final thoughts

The second cour of Ranking of Kings will likely feature Hiling finally confronting her husband with her two sons. The secret behind Miranjo’s relationship with Bosse will also be clarified. From the preview, it seems like Ranking of Kings part 2 will be an action-heavy episode and fans can’t wait for it to start airing.

Ranking of Kings Episode 12 will be available on Funimation and iQIYI on January 7, 2022, but will start on January 6 for some regions.

