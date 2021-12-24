Ranking of Kings Episode 11: Bojji and Kage make their way to Kingdom of Bosse

Ousama Ranking or Ranking of Kings Episode 11 was just released, and the plot has moved towards a climax. The different storylines from the previous few episodes have finally converged at one point.

Episode 11 truly marks the beginning of a multifaceted confrontation between Bojji, Hiling, Bosse, Miranjo, and Daida.

Ranking of Kings is a fall 2021 anime about Bojji, the deaf first prince of the Kingdom of Bosse, and his ambition to become the greatest king of all time. In that journey, he meets Kage, a member of the Shadow Clan, and encouraged by the people they meet, Bojji and Kage journey towards achieving the former’s goal.

Miranjo’s backstory explored in Ranking of Kings Episode 11

Ranking of Kings Episode 11 is available for streaming on Funimation and iQIYI from Medialink. The episode is titled “Older Brother and Younger Brother”, or simply “brothers”, in the English dub.

Recap of ‘Ranking of Kings’ Episodes 9 and 10

Ranking of Kings Episodes 9 and 10 featured two simultaneous storylines. In Episode 9, Bosse reveals to Hiling that he has taken over Daida’s body. It is also shown that Miranjo and Bosse share a mysterious past.

Hiling is unable to save her son and is banished by Bosse. Dorshe, her retainer, takes her away. Daida is trapped inside what appears to him as a void, and he begins to understand Bojji’s world.

In Episode 10, Bojji’s training with Despa is completed, and he easily defeats a bunch of goons. Bojji doubts that Hiling was behind the attack on his life, but after some scolding from Kage, he realizes that Hiling loves him too much to do that. With determination, Bojji plans to return home.

Ranking of Kings Episode 11: Daida and Bojji

Ranking of Kings Episode 11 begins with Daida reminiscing about his past. He and Bojji used to be very close, but then Hiling pointed out to him that the latter lacked the capacity to protect himself. Hence, as his brother, Daida must get strong and protect Bojji.

Soon afterward, Bosse gave Daida the mirror within which Miranjo was trapped. As Miranjo slowly started to manipulate Daida, he began to see Bojji as weak.

Upon realizing this, Bebin took Daida to the market to show that people who move forward with the difficulties that life throws at them are strong-willed and not to be pitied. It’s a lesson Daida finally understands now that he is trapped within this shapeless void.

Ranking of Kings Episode 11: Miranjo’s past

Soon, Daida hears the cry of a girl in a mask. As apparitions rise all around them, accusing the girl of harming and murdering them, the mask falls off, and Daida is horrified by her face. However, upon learning of the terrible things that the people did to this little girl, Daida fights them to protect her, despite them repeatedly telling him that she was the one to kill herself.

The girl says that her name is Miranjo, this clearly being an instance from the past trapped within the collective conscience of Bosse and Miranjo. Presumably, Bosse helped Miranjo, just like Daida did, and Miranjo identifies Daida as related to Bosse.

As Daida promises to take her with him when he leaves this place, the grown-up Miranjo inside the mirror in the real world feels her heart get lighter.

Ranking of Kings Episode 11: All lines converge

Ranking of Kings Episode 11 then shows Domas and Hokuro training as the former muses that Bosse seemed like he was protecting someone. The scene then moves to the king of the underworld, Desha, finding out that six of his worst prisoners were teleported out of their cells.

It was Miranjo who took away these prisoners and returned to where Apeas was waiting for her. Miranjo’s grown-up form is revealed, but that form is mostly artificial, and Miranjo’s control is very little.

Enraged, Desha orders his knights to storm the Kingdom of Bosse since that is where the prisoners’ traces were last found. En route, the Knights pick up Kage and Bojji, who have just said their goodbyes to Despa.

After learning what is happening, interestingly, Bojji’s first thought is of Hiling, and both he and Kage are distressed to realize that there is no news of her.

Hiling, meanwhile, has gathered some soldiers and rushed into the castle with the help of Dorshe. Upon entering, they are informed that six unknown men broke into the throne room and took Bosse hostage.

The last scene in Ranking of Kings Episode 11 shows that Bosse, in Daida’s body, is held at sword point by the six criminals.

What to expect from Ranking of Kings Episode 12

Ranking of Kings Episode 12 will likely elaborate on Miranjo’s relationship with Bosse. Hiling will finally meet Bojji, and after her reaction to the news of his apparent death, one of her sons returning to her would be a great comfort.

Bojji will finally come face to face with his father, responsible for most of the hardships he has faced throughout his life. It remains to be seen if Bojji and Hiling can save Daida and what Miranjo’s plan is precisely.

Ranking of Kings Episode 12 will be available on Funimation and iQIYI on January 6, 2022.

