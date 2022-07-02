Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: Chizuru’s acting skills, Kazuya gets busted

Rent-A-Girlfriend is back with Season 2, and fans are having a hard time suppressing their emotions after catching their favorite characters again. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger where Kazuya eventually confessed his feelings to Chizuru, but the latter did not answer.

In the introduction of the episode, Mami Nanami, Sumi Sakurasawa, Ruka Sarashina, and Chizuru Mizuhara gave a short and brief recap of the previous season by simply sharing their experiences. Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1 is titled “Dream and Girlfriend.” This article will briefly break down the episode into three narratives.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: “Dream and Girlfriend” Highlights

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: Kazuya can’t make up his mind

Kazuya is relieved that Chizuru is finally going to quit her job as a rental girlfriend. Furthermore, he is still not over with the confession. While Chizuru is not going to play pretend as Kazuya’s girlfriend, the latter is in quite a pickle. Kazuya wants to explain everything to his grandmother, and even picks up his phone to call the latter, but cannot build up the courage to go through with it.

Out of a sudden, Kazuya recalls Chizuru explaining her ambitions and how she dreams of becoming an actress. Chizuru chooses the rental girlfriend job to earn enough money to pay off her acting career. Kazuya decides to go and watch Chizuru’s stage play, but conceals his identity so the latter does not find out.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: Chizuru’s enthralling performance

Kazuya is shocked to see Chizuru’s posters around the theater's entrance. After finding his seat, Kazuya spots the famous director about whom Chizuru was talking about earlier. Kazuya was so eager to see Chizuru, that he does not even look around, missing Sumi Sakurasawa who sits just behind him.

Kazuya sees that Umi Nakano is also in the play. By looking at Chizuru’s performance, Kazuya becomes filled with joy and is happy for the former. Kazuya is aware of the real side of Chizuru, but looking at this comical version of the latter catches the former by surprise.

At the end of Chizuru’s stage play, everyone left except Kazuya, as he still cannot believe that the former can be funny. Sumi wants to talk to Kazuya, but looking at the latter lost in his own thoughts, the former decides not to disturb him.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1: Kazuya does not bluff

Chizuru is disappointed that she cannot please the director despite giving her best, as she is not someone with high contacts like Shiori. Chizuru laments the unjust world and suddenly busts Kazuya. However, the latter does not seem to have anything to hide, as he is only caught with the flyer of the stage play.

Chizuru starts berating Kazuya for following her, but the latter interrupts by praising her acting skills, despite knowing nothing about acting. Although Chizuru tries to act tough, Kazuya senses the dreary aura surrounding the former.

Kazuya wants Chizuru to keep pursuing her acting career until she gets where she wants to be, proclaiming that he will keep renting Chizuru every week so that she earns enough to support her acting career. Once Chizuru reaches home, she sees the notification on her mobile and realises that Kazuya is not bluffing.

Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1 Final Thoughts

Although Chizuru wants to leave her rental girlfriend life, she gets dragged into it as she does not have other options. However, Kazuya has booked Chizuru for weeks, so the latter does not have to worry about tagging along with strangers. Kazuya can keep up the act in front of his grandmother and can finally find a way to win Chizuru's heart.

