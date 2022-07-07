Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 release date, what to expect, and more

Rent-a-Girlfriend made a spectacular return with season 2 and fans were ecstatic to see what the future held for Kazuma. Other key characters who played a crucial role in the series didn’t receive much screentime in the previous season, like Sumi Sakurasawa, and Kazuya’s ex-girlfriend, Mami Sagashina.

However, season 2 will also focus on the characters who were largely ignored. As the first episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 garnered a lot of praise from fans for keeping the show’s essence intact, excitement for the second episode has been increasing every day.

When will Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 be released?

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on July 9, 2022. Fans around the world can watch the episode on Crunchyroll in most regions outside Asia. Currently, the series is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Fans in Asia can watch the latest episodes of the rom-com series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 11:30 AM PDT

Central time: 01:30 PM CDT

Eastern time: 02:30 PM EDT

British time: 06:30 PM GMT

Indian time: 07:30 PM IST

European time: 8:30 PM CEST

Australian time: 04:00 PM ACDT

Philippines time: 07:30 PM PHT

Japanese time: 03.30 AM JST

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Chizuru made her decision to quit her rental girlfriend profession to pursue a career in acting, and Kazuya was happy for her, but also a little sad, as the former will get busy and won’t be around the latter much. Kazuya is immensely drawn towards Chizuru after what happened between her and Mami, which is why he doesn't want to rent anyone else besides her.

Kazuya was aware of Chizuru’s stage play and it’s been weeks since the former last saw the latter. He didn’t waste his time and rushed to the theater where Chizuru was going to perform. He was thrilled to see Chizuru’s poster and couldn’t help himself from getting all excited like he always does.

Kazuya was aware of Chizuru’s play pretend skills, but watching the latter’s pure acting skills caught the former by surprise. Witnessing Chizuru’s humorous side buried deep within her short-tempered disposition caused Kazuya to get lost in his own thoughts. Sumi was sitting behind Kazuya, but she didn’t disturb the latter.

After the show ended, Chizuru was bombarded with praise for her exceptional performance, but she was not happy as the director whom she sought to impress didn’t acknowledge her. She left the theater to get some fresh air and all of a sudden came across Kazuya. Chizuru was surprised and angry at the same time after she found out that Kazuya came to see her show.

Although Chizuru was disappointed with her acting career, she didn’t want to reveal much about it to Kazuya. Watching Chizuru feeling blue, Kazuya shouts at her, saying she should never quit her career and must acquire what she desires.

As Chizuru will be needing more money to fund her career, Kazuya promised the former that he will rent her week over week, until she gets what she wants. Although Chizuru thought Kazuya was bluffing, when she got home, she was in total shock as the latter was not lying at all.

What to expect from Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 2?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 2 episode 2 is titled The Usual Girlfriend. A short preview of the second episode was shown, in which Kazuya and Chizuru are spending time together. As Kazuya has rented Chizuru for several weeks, the former has to work twice to earn the money as he stated and the latter can focus on her career without worrying about money.

