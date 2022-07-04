Why Classroom of the Elite a must-watch

Shougo Kinugasa’s light novel series adaptation, Classroom of the Elite, became one of the most popular psychological thriller anime in 2017. The series has gained huge popularity in just a short span of a few months, and all the credit goes to its enthralling storyline and fascinating characters.

After the season ended with a major cliffhanger, fans were eager to know what would come next in the series. On February 21, 2022, after more than a four-year-long interval, the series announced the return of its second installment.

Classroom of the Elite is a highly-recommended psychological thriller anime

Classroom of the Elite has garnered a lot of praise from around the world for its unique and captivating plot. However, the series already had a huge fanbase prior to its anime adaptation, as it has sold over 5.1 million copies of a whopping 18 volumes of light novels. Moreover, the series received a rating of 7.6 on IMDB and 7.9 on MyAnimeList. It even managed to draw the attention of non-anime enthusiasts, a testament to how good the series is.

It is evident that most fans love the series for its psychological thriller elements. However, even those who had no interest in watching anime featuring complex mind games have regarded Classroom of the Elite as one of the best series in the genre.

What makes Classroom of the Elite better than other psychological thriller anime?

Pushkar @pushkar_1713



I think it is best high school focused media i have ever read. Very intriguing and keeps you hooked. Honestly can't wait to start Year 2 but I'll wait till i am done with my exams and stuff. Finished Classroom of the Elite Year 1 (LN)I think it is best high school focused media i have ever read. Very intriguing and keeps you hooked. Honestly can't wait to start Year 2 but I'll wait till i am done with my exams and stuff. Finished Classroom of the Elite Year 1 (LN) ✅I think it is best high school focused media i have ever read. Very intriguing and keeps you hooked. Honestly can't wait to start Year 2 but I'll wait till i am done with my exams and stuff. https://t.co/AGES6qiBgW

Classroom of the Elite comes across as a typical high-school anime comprising a monotonous protagonist, a feisty tsundere female lead, popular bullies, and all the cliches. However, as the story progresses, viewers get to see the unfiltered side of the characters, and almost everyone starts thinking of each of these characters critically.

Where other anime takes a prolonged period to give its characters better character development, Classroom of the Elite does it without waiting too long, all thanks to its dynamic story progression. Also, the cutthroat and peculiar school system where students are given allowances based on their merit points is taken as one of the more unique concepts.

Kokushibo VI @Koku6bo



1. those who think Ayanokoji's the best/one of the best protagonist.

2. those who haven't watched classroom of the elite or read the COTE LNs.



“Nobody is stronger than me, even when I'm going easy on them. Remember that.”



#ClassroomOfTheElite Two types of anime watchers :1. those who think Ayanokoji's the best/one of the best protagonist.2. those who haven't watched classroom of the elite or read the COTE LNs.“Nobody is stronger than me, even when I'm going easy on them. Remember that.” Two types of anime watchers : 1. those who think Ayanokoji's the best/one of the best protagonist.2. those who haven't watched classroom of the elite or read the COTE LNs.“Nobody is stronger than me, even when I'm going easy on them. Remember that.”#ClassroomOfTheElite https://t.co/ghOXd6ptKB

Moreover, the protagonist of the series Kiyotaka Ayanokouji is the one who raised curiosity in the finale of season 1, where fans came to the conclusion that they know nothing about him.

Fans have also expressed their joy by stating that one of the most underrated aspects of the series, which others usually disregard the most, is the unique twists, which manage to catch everyone by surprise almost all the time.

Why one should watch Classroom of the Elite

Nina @O_hb05 Just finished classroom of the elite. I geniunely cannot explain how good this anime is, the ending, the twist, EVERYTHING. This is a must watch. It's spectacular, geniunely can't wait for S2 this year. BEIWNZODKAK THE ENDING BRO Just finished classroom of the elite. I geniunely cannot explain how good this anime is, the ending, the twist, EVERYTHING. This is a must watch. It's spectacular, geniunely can't wait for S2 this year. BEIWNZODKAK THE ENDING BRO https://t.co/iRADEDMgv8

Classroom of the Elite contains lots of mind games and psychological warfare, which would keep one’s eyes glued to their screen without a blink, contributing to it being a must-watch series. Viewers can easily assume a character to be innocent and kind, but once they discover the real side of the character, the groundbreaking revelation will forever change their perspective.

The most intriguing character in the series is the protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, who is deemed a genius in Class-D and is proficient in using people as tools. People around him always get confused by Kiyotaka’s aloof and stoic disposition, but there are several layers to his personality that he will reveal in the upcoming installments.

It has been speculated that Kiyotaka would have easily been placed in Class-A if he had applied himself. Kiyotaka stays out of the spotlight and likes to control and observe people from a distance. His unique perceptive ability and remarkable intelligence make him one of the best anime characters in the anime universe. As the new season arrives, there is much to be unveiled about the true identity of Kiyotaka.

