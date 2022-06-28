Classroom of the Elite Season 2 reveals new teaser, key visual, cast and more

The anime adaptation of Shōgo Kinugasa’s light novel series Classroom of the Elite has garnered a lot of praise from fans around the world for its bewitching storyline and fascinating characters. After the first season came to an end, viewers had a hard time suppressing their anticipation for the upcoming narrative.

Fortunately, they don’t have to wait long as the second season is already announced to arrive in July 2022. Moreover, Classroom of the Elite has revealed a new teaser and key visual, which gives a glimpse of the characters and events that will take place.

Everything to know about Classroom of the Elite Season 2

On July 27, 2022, Classroom of the Elite dropped the second trailer along with new key visuals, showcasing all the characters who will appear in Season 2. Moreover, the trailer bolstered fans' excitement by revealing the opening of Season 2, Dance in the Game, by ZAQ. Notably, the band also did the opening theme for Season 1, Caste Room.

Mai Fuchigami, who is known for voicing Nagisa in Assassination Classroom, will sing the ending theme Hitoshibai for Season 2. The new key visuals of the second installment feature Kiyotaka Ayanokouji and Kakeru Ruuen facing each other.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Classroom of the Elite, described by Crunchyroll:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 staff

Director: Yoshihito Nishoji

Chief Director: Hiroyuki Hashimoto and Seiji Kishi

Scriptwriter: Hayato Kazano (replacing Aoi Akashiro)

Character Designer: Kazuaki Morita

Music Composition: Kana Hashiguchi & Masaru Yokoyama (replacing Osamu Takahashi)

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 cast

Ryota Osaka as Yosuke Hirata

Nao Toyama as Honami Ichinose

Satoshi Hino as Kohei Katsuragi

Masaki Mizunaka as Kakeru Ryuen

Rina Hidaka as Arisu Sakayanagi

Yurika Kubo as Kikyo Kushida

Konomi Kohara as Akane Tachibana

Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa

Mikako Komtasu as Mio Ibuki

Shoya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji

Akari Kito as Suzune Horikita

Yuichiro Umehara as Manabu Horikita

Rina Sato as Sae Chabashira

Awaited with much furore, fans are set to be overjoyed with season 2 of Classroom of the Elite.

