Classroom of the Elite Season 2: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shougo Kinugasa’s anime adaptation of the light novel series Classroom of the Elite became one of the most popular anime after its premiere on July 12, 2017. As the season 1 finale increased fans' curiosity by showcasing the true colors of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, which is just the surface of his personality, fans are eager to learn explore his real intentions.

After a three-year-long hiatus, the production house Lerche on February 21, 2022 finally broke the news that the sequel is under production. To fans' excitement, the anime announced that Season 2 will premiere on July 4, 2022, which elevated the already high levels of excitement. To add to this, Season 3 has also been confirmed, which will premiere in 2023.

Everything to know about Classroom of the Elite

Season 2 will premiere on July 4, 2022. The exact release time around the world has not yet been confirmed, however it will be released at 8:00 pm in Japan. The episodes will be available on popular anime channels in Japan like AT-X, KBS, Tokyo MX, etc.

Before the merger between Funimation and Crunchyroll, season 1 was available on both streaming platforms. Whereas Crunchyroll only streamed the anime with subtitles, Funimation just streamed the English dub of it.

Anime Trending @ AX @AniTrendz "Classroom of the Elite" Season 2 - New Visual!



The anime is scheduled for July 4. "Classroom of the Elite" Season 2 - New Visual!The anime is scheduled for July 4. https://t.co/8HILbG0MN7

Fans can expect the sequel to be streamed on Crunchyroll going forward, as both Crunchyroll and Funimation's streaming services fall under the name "Crunchyroll." Even the streaming platform has assured fans, on its official site, that season 2 will be released on the given date on its platform.

Here’s a brief synopsis of Classroom of the Elite, described by Crunchyroll:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school…"

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite season 2

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Classroom of the Elite Season 2 BD 1 will contain a volume 0 about Kiyotaka's past. Classroom of the Elite Season 2 BD 1 will contain a volume 0 about Kiyotaka's past. https://t.co/TSUdW23k1l

Season 1 has covered the entire three volumes of the light novel series, comprising 26 chapters, so the anime has a plethora of source material to adapt from. The second season will probably cover the next 3 volumes of the light novel series

Season 1 of Classroom of the Elite didn’t delve deeper into Kiyotaka's past, so season 2 will show who he really is and why he didn't land himself in Class A, despite possessing all the required qualities.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far