Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

In Episode 3 of Made in Abyss Season 2, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi were fascinated to learn more about the system of the village of Hollows. Initially, the village seemed like the most peaceful place, but the gang soon faced terrifying horrors. Riko found a section of her mother’s letter that she couldn't take unless she paid for it with the currency of Hollows.

Riko, Reg, and Nanachi also came across the village’s defense system, whose purpose was to keep everything in balance. With the arrival of Princess Faputa, Nanachi suspected her to be the thief who stole Prushka. However, with no definite proof, they couldn't blame anyone. With the insuppressible anticipation building up, fans are now eager to know what the future will hold for Riko and her gang.

When will Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 be released?

Made in Abyss Season 2, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, Episode 4, will be released on July 27, 2022, at 10:30 JST. Unfortunately, Season 2 will not be available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. However, fans can watch the latest episodes exclusively on HiDive with a paid subscription.

HiDive is currently offering two membership plans, 4.99$ a month or 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a 14-days free trial. Fans in the Asian region can also catch the latest episodes of Made in Abyss Season 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 7:30 am PDT

Central time: 9:30 am CDT

Eastern time: 10:30 am EDT

British time: 3:30 pm BST

Indian time: 8:00 pm IST

European time: 1:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 7:00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 10:30 pm JST

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Majikaja took Riko, Reg, and Nanachi to the craftsman who was carving Prushka into a new shape so that its power can be utilized to a greater extent. Later, the gang followed Majikaja to the village of Hollows, where they found many goods that belonged to the Delvers or the cave raiders.

A strange-looking Hollow took Riko’s Meinya and handled it roughly by nearly killing it. This activated the village’s defense system that shredded the organs of the Hollow to compensate Riko with money. Exhausted by everything, the gang rented an Inn to relax and get some food, but Riko's gut wasn't strong enough to digest the bizarre and unappealing food that was offered to her.

Suddenly after witnessing the commotion, Reg and Nanachi rushed towards Majikaja, who explained that the village’s Princess Faputa had arrived. Nanachi, suspecting Faputa to be the one who stole Prushka, asks Reg for a recon. Meanwhile, a short glimpse of the past was shown when Ganja arrived at the sixth layer and encountered a group of unidentified robotic creatures.

What to expect from Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4?

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 4 is titled “Friend.” The next episode will probably be the continuation of Ganja's journey in the sixth layer of the Abyss, which will eventually unveil what went wrong with them. Fans will also see the epic encounter between princess Faputa and Reg, which ended as a cliffhanger in the previous episode.

