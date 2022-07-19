Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

The second episode of Made in Abyss Season 2 was all about Riko and her gang’s adventure, a portrayal that was much awaited by fans. However, on the other hand, fans expected to see more of the new character Vueko and her group.

Made in Abyss Season 2, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun has finally kicked off with Riko, Reg, and Nanachi exploring the sixth layer of the Abyss. Although it was peaceful and calm initially, the sixth layer eventually began showing the horrors, presumed to be just the tip of the iceberg.

When will Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3 be released?

Made in Abyss Season 2, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, Episode 3 will be released on July 20, 2022, at 10:30 JST. Season 2 is not available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. However, fans can watch the latest episodes exclusively on HiDive with a paid subscription.

HiDive is currently offering two membership plans, 4.99$ a month or 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a 14-days free trial. Fans in the Asian region can also catch the latest episodes of Made in Abyss Season 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 7:30 am PDT

Central time: 9:30 am CDT

Eastern time: 10:30 am EDT

British time: 3:30 pm BST

Indian time: 8:00 pm IST

European time: 1:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 7:00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 10:30 pm JST

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 recap

The sixth layer was indeed bewitching to look at, but eventually, the harsh side of the layer got unveiled when Riko was about to fall into a deep pit. However, Reg and his extended arms saved Riko, and together with Nanachi, they became cautious.

They soon crossed paths with the huge Turbibid Dragon and a few Mizoujacks, two of the identified mysterious beasts that can only be found in the sixth layer of the Abyss. Riko explained a little about the Mizoujacks on how their eggs are stated to be delicious by the bestiary.

While picking up the eggs, the gang saw giant lava bubbles erupting around the geothermal vents. This created a destructive lava rain, however, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi somehow managed to escape. After cooking the eggs, the contents were still moving inside, making the dish look unappealing.

Riko used her cooking skills and deep-fried the mashed raw contents of the egg, which looked similar to fried shrimp. After finishing their meal, taking some rest seemed ideal as they needed to preserve their energy. However, after they woke up, they discovered that someone had stolen Prushka and even left some clues behind to follow.

Riko Reg and Nanachi followed the trails and came across bizarre-looking creatures who spoke an incomprehensible language at first but later switched to Japanese.

What to expect from Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 3?

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode, 3 is titled Village of the Hollows. Fans are acquainted with the beings called Hollows, who are also referred to as Narehates. So, from the title of the third episode, it is apparent that it will introduce the beings who survived the curse of the sixth layer.

The Hollows were humans once, but after being cursed, their bodies became deformed, which is why the creature named Majikaja was able to identify Rika, Reg, and Nanachi as the cave riders.

