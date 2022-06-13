Overlord IV's latest trailer reveals July 5 release date, opening and ending themes, and more

Earlier today, Kadokawa revealed the third trailer for Overlord IV, the fourth season of the smash-hit Overlord anime. The trailer confirms the series’ release date of July 5, 2022, with additional info being covered in the trailer as well.

The series follows protagonist Momonga, who becomes trapped in an online virtual reality game called Yggdrasil when he stays logged on past servers being permanently shut down. He began noticing changes in the world which were not there before and, with no life to return to in the real world, decides to remain in the game and take over its world.

Overlord IV trailer seems to depict Ainz Ooal Gown's conflicts with other nations, factions

As mentioned above, Kadokawa released the latest trailer for Overlord IV earlier today. The trailer reveals the July 5 release date for the series, opening and ending themes, and made cast and staff announcements.

The trailer seems to depict protagonist Momonga, known as Ainz Ooal Gown in the world of Yggdrasil, at odds with various kingdoms in the world. One sequence of frames seems to depict him fighting an unknown opponent in a colosseum-style gladiator arena, likely as a result of said conflicts with other kingdoms and factions.

The trailer also reveals the opening and ending theme for the series, with the former being played in the trailer as the accompanying soundtrack. The opening theme is HOLLOW HUNGER by OxT (Masayoshi Oishi and Tom-H@ck), and the ending theme is No Man’s Dawn by Mayu Maeshima.

The returning cast members are announced are as follows:

Satoshi Hino as Ainz Ooal Gown

Yumi Hara as Albedo

Sumire Uesaka Shalltear Bloodfallen

Emiri Kato as Aura Bella Fiora

Yumi Uchiyama as Mare Bello Fiore

Masayuki Katou as Demiurge

Kenta Miyake as Cocytus

As for the returning staff, Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the anime, which will be produced by Madhouse Studios. Yukie Sugawara is returning to write and supervise scripts, with Satoshi Takashi returning as lead character designer.

When the fourth season was initially announced, the illustrator of the light novels, so-bin, said they were extremely happy to see the content of the 10th novel volume finally being adapted. It seems that whatever anime fans have in store for the fourth season of the series is set to be highly engaging and interesting, based on so-bin’s comments.

The franchise is also set to have a film project which will cover the Holy Kingdom arc story of the books. No further information on this project or how it will fit into the timeline relative to Overlord IV is available as of this writing.

