Overlord season 4 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch and more

Overlord is a popular anime series based off a light novel series written by Kugane Maruyama. There has been a huge fan following ever since the anime adaptation was announced and the anime is currently in its fourth season. Overlord made its debut way back in 2015 and its first season was animated by Madhouse, one of the most successful and popular Japanese animation studios.

Fans can expect the fourth episode to air next week on Tuesday. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode of Overlord.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Overlord season 4 episode 4 release details

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via OVERLORD IV) This scene is so wholesome(via OVERLORD IV) This scene is so wholesome 💖 (via OVERLORD IV) https://t.co/6bYH4kWEnu

Overlord has a strict release schedule and based on that, the upcoming episode of the series will be released on July 26, 2022. The latest episodes of the anime series will be available on Crunchyroll. Fans will have to subscribe to the aforementioned platform’s paid services to access the episodes on the day of release. Based on the previous episode's release, episode four might air at 10 pm JST.

As of now, no release dates have been mentioned for the English dubbed episodes, but fans can expect the dubbed episodes to come out soon enough. While the series maintains a weekly release schedule, the aforementioned date is subject to change if unforeseen circumstances delay the release process.

Overlord plot

The year was 2126 and the most popular and immersive virtual reality game called Yggdrasil was launched. The game was scheduled to shut down after it completed a 12-year run. Everyone was prepared for the servers to be shut down. Master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, Momonga wanted to spend his last few minutes in the game before it was shut down completely. However, what happened a few moments later shocked him completely. Despite time running out, Momonga was completely conscious. His guild’s headquarters was in the Tomb of Nazarick, and it seemed like it was transported to a different world.

What surprised him even more was the fact that all the non-players ended up developing unique personalities as well. Momonga is unable to understand the events that have transpired. He later realized that he was trapped in the game and that he couldn’t log out. He decided to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of this. Ainz Ooal Gown decided to make a few changes to the game's mechanics to achieve near limitless powers.

The story follows the psychology of a creature that is so strong that morality as a concept doesn’t seem to guide its actions owing to its massive power. What will happen to this character that displays no hesitation in killing people for its goals?

Stay tuned for anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far