Overlord Season 4 Episode 10: Ainz plans to annihilate everyone

Episode 10 of Overlord Season 4 was truly amazing as the episode displayed mutual respect between Ainz and Prince Zanac, only to end the episode with Ainz raging with anger. Meanwhile, we also went down the rabbit hole even further on the matter of the adamantite adventure groups.

This episode was able to demonstrate the circumstances under which one would wage war and how one's efforts may appear highly contrary depending on the position they were in. While Ainz often spouts out some nonsense as an explanation for his extreme actions, it wouldn't be wrong to say that his words resemble the reasons given by world leaders for their actions in the real world.

Ainz shows his inner human side in Overlord Season 4 Episode 10

Ainz looks at Red Drop's member fighting his soldiers (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 10, titled The last king, starts with Ainz again talking at length about how he had foreseen that the Red Drop member would come to defend the town. Taking advantage of the situation, Ainz carried out his promise to Pestonya. He re-directed the battle towards the capital, thus allowing the survivors to run away from the annihilated cities.

Meanwhile, in the Re-Estize Kingdom, Princess Renner questions Prince Zanac about the whereabouts of their father, King Ramposa III. Zanac, who disagreed with his father's actions, had him detained until he could take on the Sorcerer Kingdom. The two even discussed the possibility of Marquis Raeven having helped the Sorcerer Kingdom travel unnoticed.

Blue Rose adventure group from Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

At the same time, we also saw a meeting convened by three adamantine adventure groups. The meeting was attended by the Blue Rose members, Red Drop leader Azuth Aindra, and Theocracy's special forces unit, Black Scripture.

Black Scripture had arranged the meeting in order to scout the members of both Red Drop and Blue Rose. They wanted to take down the Sorcerer Kingdom to safeguard humanity. However, both Red Drop and Blue Rose rejected the offer instantly, as they wanted to stay back and defend their kingdom.

Black Scripture from Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

In the meantime, the battle between the Re-Estize Kingdom and Sorcerer Kingdom was about to take place when Prince Zanac decided to go speak to Ainz one last time. Thinking that rejecting the proposal would cause ill rumors to spread about the kingdom, Ainz agrees to go talk to Prince Zanac.

After they were done with their greetings, Zanac asked Ainz about the motives behind his cruelty and why wouldn't the Sorcerer Kingdom simply accept their surrender. Ainz told him how he wanted the Re-Estize Kingdom's annihilation to be a story passed down through generations, so no kingdom would dare to cross them in the future.

Ainz shared how his goal was happiness, and it was only natural for someone to seek happiness for themselves and their loved ones if it could be achieved through the grievance of someone they didn't care about. Zanac understood Ainz's reasoning for refusing their surrender.

Ainz simply asked Zanac regarding the whereabouts of Gazef Stronoff's sword. When he learned that it was in the possession of Brain Unglaus, Ainz returned to the battle and agreed to Zanac's proposal to give the soldiers of the Re-Estize Kingdom a less painful death. Before they parted ways, Zanac asked Ainz about his brother's status. Ainz replied by saying that perhaps he was murdered by one of his own.

When Prince Zanac returned to his tent, he came face-to-face with a rebellion. He was asked to stand down and surrender to the Sorcerer Kingdom. However, he had already attempted to do so, and it was no longer a viable option. The nobles decide to pledge their allegiance to the Sorcerer Kingdom, thus beheading Prince Zanac and taking him to Ainz to beg mercy for themselves and their families.

Ainz, who was shocked to see Zanac's head, asked Albedo to bury it respectfully. He accepted the nobles' pleas and asked Albedo to take them to the Neuronist. When they all left, Ainz asked Aura to tell the Neuronist not to kill any of them unless they begged for death. He was quick to add ragingly that even if they were to beg, kill them slowly.

Ainz was no longer interested in the war and thus assigned Cocytus as the Commander and Mare as the Vice-Commander, allowing them to freely use their strength to annihilate everyone.

Final thoughts on Overlord season 4 episode 10

Overlord Season 4 Episode 10 is a must-watch as this anime episode showcases Ainz's human side. When he spoke to Prince Zanac, he started respecting him as a king and was looking forward to their battle. However, the nobles' beheading of Zanac filled Ainz with anger and fury. This forced him to no longer spare his opponents by casting less painful spells and instead wish for their annihilation.

Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord IV (Image via Madhouse)

Elsewhere, Black Scripture has started to make their move as they attempt to scout adventurers to fight against the Sorcerer Kingdom. This should be an interesting plot point for the future. Meanwhile, Ainz still has to figure out how did the Red Drop member acquired the Yggdrasil battle outfit.

However, only the next episodes could give us answers to these questions.

Overlord season 4 episode 11 will air on September 13, 2022.

