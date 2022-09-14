Overlord season 4 episode 11: Platinum Dragon Lord Tsa to take on Ainz

Episode 11 of Overlord season 4 revealed a whole lot about Ainz's new foes. For the first time, he may have an enemy that is capable of taking him down, which should pique Ainz's interest in what's to come. He was really pissed with Prince Zanac's death in the last episode, so a strong new adversary should interest him.

Overlord season 4 episode 11 covered a lot of ground, and no time was wasted due to transitions. It seems like as the season is approaching its finale, the studio is cramming in as much content as possible in order to end it on a good note.

Overlord season 4 episode 11 introduces us to Platinum Dragon Lord Tsa

King Ramposa III (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 11, titled Well-prepared traps, begins with King Ramposa III finally hearing the news about his son's death. Upon hearing about it, he decides to do the right thing and discharges all of his subjects from their positions, allowing them to possibly flee, while he awaits the Sorcerer King's arrival to pass away as the Re-Estize Kingdom's last king.

Meanwhile, Cocco Doll was rescued from his prison by Hilma and the other nobles in the Re-Estize Kingdom. When Shalltear Bloodfallen arrives to transport all of them to another location, she grabs Cocco Doll along with her to take him to Kyoukukou's room.

Cocytus marching with his soldiers towards Re-Estize Kingdom (Image via Madhouse)

Elsewhere, Cocytus leads Ainz's army to eliminate the people of the Re-Estize Kingdom, while Ainz and Albedo stay behind to possibly take on the stronger foes. Red Drop's leader, Azuth Aindra, arrives in the Yggdrasil battlesuit as Albedo goes to fight him. Azuth takes this opportunity to draw Albedo away from Ainz, which is when a warrior appears behind Ainz.

Ainz believes that the warrior's attacks would probably have no effect on him, causing him to act in a haughty manner. But this is when the warrior turns the tables by placing a barrier, causing Ainz to not be able to use his teleportation effectively. This makes Ainz want to learn more about the warrior, whose name he discovers is Riku Aganeia. Considering Aganeia's strength, Ainz asks him to be his subordinate. However, the former rejects.

As the battle progresses, we see how Aganeia was able to push back Ainz. This is when Ainz makes use of his Doom Lord so that he can see Aganeia fight and assess his strength. Later, when Aganeia interrupts what Ainz was about to say, Ainz chooses to kneel down, asking Aganeia to listen to what he had to say. This is when Albedo enters the barrier trying to take down Aganeia, but Ainz asks her to leave him.

As Ainz and Albedo return to Nazarick, Azuth Aindra and Riku Aganeia meet up. They both apologize to each other for not being able to take down their foes. During this conversation, we learn how "Riku Aganeia" was a false identity, as the warrior was only an armor that was being remotely controlled by a Platinum Dragon Lord named Tsaindorcus Vaision, aka Tsa.

Tsa believed that Ainz was way stronger than him, but he could possibly defeat him. He also mistook Albedo as the player rather than Ainz, as she was able to enter his barrier, while Ainz was unable to. He made a few assumptions about the Sorcerer Kingdom, but ultimately gave replacing Azuth Aindra some thought.

Tsa and Azuth Aindra in Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Meanwhile, Ainz and Albedo return to Nazarick, where we find out that Ainz has been on his throne watching the fight all this time. In the meantime, it was Pandora's Actor, who had taken his place to fight Riku Aganeia. The real Ainz asks Pandora's Actor to tell him all about the new foe.

Final Thoughts

Overlord season 4 episode 11's ending certainly left us with a lot to take in, as all this time we were led to believe that Ainz had met his match. However, it was Pandora's Actor, meaning that Tsa should pose no real threat to Ainz Ooal Gown. But Ainz would definitely be interested in indulging him and finding out more about his history and objectives.

Riku Aganeia from Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

In the meantime, Cocytus has been marching towards the kingdom, meaning that it may soon be annihilated. Nevertheless, it looks like there are a few adventure groups that will be trying to save it, so we could possibly see an amazing battle royal between several strong characters in the season finale, which is slowly coming closer. For now, we will have to wait until the release of the next episode.

Overlord season 4 episode 12 will air on September 20, 2022.

