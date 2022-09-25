Overlord season 4 episode 13: Release date, time, and what to expect

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Overlord season 4 episode 13, ever since episode 12 dropped. The season finale is highly sought after as fans are now looking forward to finding out the conclusion to the war between the Sorcerer Kingdom and the Re-Estize Kingdom.

One thing that has truly been consistent with Overlord is its unpredictability. The introduction of the adventure groups Red Drop and Black Scripture has thrown a possible surprise plot twist into the mix, thus leaving the audience unsure of what to expect from the season finale.

When will Overlord season 4 episode 13 be released?

Cocytus marching into the capital (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord season 4 episode 13 titled The witch of the Falling kingdom, will be released on September 27, 2022, at 10 pm JST. The release date and time will vary in different time zones worldwide.

The anime will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Germany, Crunchyroll, and Ani-One Asia (for members only). Overlord season 4 has a 13-episode run, which means that the upcoming episode will be the season finale.

Episode 13 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 6 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 8 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 9 am EDT

British Standard Time: 2 pm BST

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 3 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 9 pm PHT

What to expect from Overlord season 4 episode 13?

Aura infiltrating the kingdom (Image via Overlrord)

Overlord season 4 episode 13, titled The witch of the Falling kingdom, will follow Ainz as he too will enter the royal capital to deal the finishing blow to the Re-Estize Kingdom. Judging by the preview, he is more than ready to annihilate all the citizens and destroy the city, turning it into a graveyard.

He wants to give a deserving penalty for the foolish choice made by the Re-Estize Kingdom. However, those who obey and are beneficial to the Sorcerer Kingdom will receive the right reward from him.

Meanwhile, Climb will start questioning the doom that has befallen the Re-Estize Kingdom. He doesn't think that the kingdom deserves to perish, especially the kind-hearted Princess Renner. He wants her to escape and live a peaceful life.

However, she has decided to stay and fulfill her duty, due to which he too will decide to do the same, and shield her from harm till the very end.

What happened last time?

Overlord season 4 episode 12, titled Invasion of the Royal Capital, saw Ainz make his decision to lose once again against Riku Aganeia. This could possibly cause the Dragon Lord to drop his guard around the Sorcerer King. Riku Aganeia was still a mystery, and learning about his skills was pivotal for Ainz to plan his next move.

Lakyus being ambushed by his team members (Image via Madhouse)

Meanwhile, back at the Re-Estize Kingdom, the Blue Rose members ambushed their leader, Lakyus, to hypnotize her and take her away from the kingdom to safety. However, Princess Renner, Climb, and Brain Unglaus decided to stay back and fulfill their duties.

Elsewhere, Cocytus and Aura infiltrated the royal capital as Aura headed for the Magical Guild with her beasts, while Cocytus marched towards the royal palace with his soldiers. During their march, Brain Unglaus encountered them as he challenged Cocytus to a duel, hoping to possibly fight the Sorcerer King later. However, Cocytus ended the battle with a single strike.

Brain Unglaus - Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Unlike other Floor Guardians, Cocytus showed his admiration towards humans and Brain Unglaus' determination to try and fight him. He decided to keep his sword as a trophy and walked around him, continuing his march to the palace.

Don't miss the season finale of Overlord, releasing on September 27, 2022, at 10 pm JST.

