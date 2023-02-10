Mashle stage at Anime Japan 2023: Timing, cast, what to expect, and more

Mashle is set to take the stage at Anime Japan 2023 with some exciting news about its future projects, and fans all over the world are ecstatic. They can't wait to see their favorite anime take the stage at the year's biggest anime event.

Anime Japan 2023 is rapidly approaching. The vast array of anime scheduled to appear are awaiting their own stage moments so they can share their announcements with the audience members who are most likely to be obsessed with them.

Mashle is set to hit the Red Stage at Anime Japan 2023

Anime Japan 2023 is an annual convention for the Japanese animation world. The event is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 28 this year. It is the country's largest anime event, with several global corporations congregating at Tokyo Big Sight to witness the revelation of major anime titles.

As this convention has been a significant hotspot for anime announcements in recent years, Anime Japan 2023 will be jam-packed with thrilling and intriguing series that are expected to make special announcements.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles have secured their spot on the Red Stage for March 25, 2023, and are prepared to excite fans. The following timings have been set aside:

03:05 pm (JST) Date: March 25, 2023

11:35 am (IST) Date: March 25, 2023

02:05 am (EST) Date: March 25, 2023

What to expect

Mash In Mashle (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As per the official website of Anime Japan, fans have gotten a slight idea about the things that are going to happen on the stage. They named it Mash Burnedead and Anime Japan 2023, so there is a huge possibility of getting some news about a new arc of the protagonist and other characters as well.

As per Anime Japan, the cast of the series, Chiaki Kobayashi, Reiji Kawashima, Kaito Ishikawa, Takuya Eguchi, and Reina Ueda, are going to be present to deliver what they are preparing behind the scenes. They are the voice actors of the prominent protagonists in the series. Further, there might be a possibility of having the director of Mashle, Tomoya Tanaka, on the stage.

The people behind Mashle are expected to utilize the opportunity to its fullest to market the anime on a global scale. New storylines, characters, and cast members will likely be introduced on the special stage.

About the anime

Mashle revolves around a world where everyone uses magic quite frequently. Mash Burnedead happens to be an unfortunate lad who doesn't know how to use magic. He always wanted to live a quiet life on his own, but when someone tried to kill him, he was forced to enroll in a magic school.

Burnedead aspires to be the elite of the elite, known as a Divine Visionary. Mash is determined to prove to the world that his ripped muscles can one day defeat magic.

