The battle between Paradis and Marley takes a terrifying turn in Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 began with Marleyan forces attacking Paradis Island and an all-out war breaking out. Things were looking progressively worse for Eren until Zeke arrived at the battlefield. But at a critical moment, Zeke got shot down by the Cart Titan, with the Marleyan army scrambling to stop Eren from reaching Zeke.

It's gonna be hard to top 11/10 ep, pure HEAT #attackontitanseason4 #shingeki THE BEST 24 MINUTES OF ANIME TO COME OUT THIS YEARIt's gonna be hard to top 11/10 ep, pure HEAT #ShingekiNoKyojin THE BEST 24 MINUTES OF ANIME TO COME OUT THIS YEAR 🔥🔥🔥It's gonna be hard to top 11/10 ep, pure HEAT #ShingekiNoKyojin #attackontitanseason4 #shingeki https://t.co/V3POgY0ri0

Highlights from Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3

Zeke uses his Scream

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 began with Eren being attacked by the Jaw Titan as he started making his way towards the Beast Titan. He retaliated by directly smashing his hardened fist into the Jaw Titan’s nape.

Pieck blew off his hand with Captain Magath using the anti-titan artillery mounted on her titan form. Armin, Mikasa and others focused on the Marleyan soldiers who were decimating the Eldian forces.

While Pieck was being accosted by Yeagerist forces headed by Floch, Zeke took stock of his condition, realizing that he was shot. He saw Reiner pinning down Eren while reaching out to Galliard.

The contact triggered Reiner’s memories of Porco’s older brother, Marcel Galliard. The latter found out that Marcel had purposely pushed for Reiner to be chosen as the inheritor of the Armored Titan, in a bid to protect his brother. The revelation gives another dimension to the title of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3, “Two Brothers.”

#AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason colt, falco and zeke's scene felt more emotional in the manga but damn this tore me apart #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part2 colt, falco and zeke's scene felt more emotional in the manga but damn this tore me apart#AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/CvGGoS2KZd

Zeke declared that it was time to call out to the titans, which made Eren look panicked while signaling towards him to wait. Colt also arrived with Falco, revealing that the latter drank the spinal fluid, shocking both Zeke and Reiner.

He asked Zeke not to use his Scream until Falco was out of the range. Zeke claimed to echo his sentiments but proceeded to use his power anyway.

Falco eats the Jaw Titan

Colt refused to let go of Falco even as he resisted, realizing that he was turning into a titan. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 showed the Eldian military officials, including Nile and Dot Pixis, simultaneously turned into titans due to Zeke’s scream. As mindless titans, they proceeded to attack the confused and terrified Marleyan soldiers.

Zeke then ordered Falco to kill Reiner, who was still holding Eren down. Gabi looked on at Colt’s charred corpse as Reiner managed to subdue Eren and Falco. However, after realizing he couldn’t deal with them both together, Reiner wondered if he had to kill Falco.

The scuffle continued with Eren trying to get away. Trying to restrain him, Reiner let go of Falco who started biting down on his nape. Captain Magath fired another shot at Zeke, and with everyone convinced that the latter was dead, Reiner started undoing his hardening, intending to let Falco eat him.

This showed viewers Reiner's suicidal side once more, one which became apparent in Attack on Titan season 4 part 1.

But Porco, who was already grievously injured by Eren, beat him to it, sacrificing himself. Too injured to be useful in combat anymore, Porco wanted to save Falco along with Reiner, who was still capable of fighting.

He smiled thinking of Marcel’s memory, saying that now Reiner had no choice but to admit Porco had been better than him from beginning to end. Gabi and Reiner watched in shock as Falco devoured Porco.

Gabi shoots Eren

Reiner punched Eren in a rage, with the latter using the opportunity to crystallize his titan form while biting down on his fist and escaping. Zeke, copying Pieck’s strategy, pretended to be dead, which Eren noticed.

Reiner was stopped by Jean and Connie who used anti-titan missiles at him. Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 took a shocking turn at this point with a traumatized Gabi shooting Eren, blasting his head clean off his torso just as he was about to reach Zeke.

#AttackOnTitan The way I screamed at this lol The way I screamed at this lol #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/An7wZcTI4j

Eren betrays Zeke

Eren dropped the ball from Zeke.

This shows that he doesn't accept Zeke's euthanasia plan!!



And maybe Zeke was aware of this🤔



#AttackonTitan 【Ball = Eren's refusal】Eren dropped the ball from Zeke.This shows that he doesn't accept Zeke's euthanasia plan!!And maybe Zeke was aware of this🤔 【Ball = Eren's refusal】Eren dropped the ball from Zeke.This shows that he doesn't accept Zeke's euthanasia plan!!And maybe Zeke was aware of this🤔#AttackonTitan https://t.co/SFbxlDR758

The scene shifted to a flashback of Eren meeting Zeke in Marley in Attack on Titan season 4 part 1. Zeke asked If his brother was willing to go along with the Eldian euthanasia plan. Eren talked about the memories of Grisha killing the Eldian royal family, liberating the people of Paradis Island from a doomed fate with their hands tied. With their death, the vow of renouncing war was abolished.

Zeke asked Eren if he thought that their father was right, to which the latter gave a resounding "No" and added that to not be born in this world was the greatest salvation. The flashback ended to reveal an injured Gabi falling backwards while Zeke held Eren’s severed head in his hand.

Eren had a vision, beginning with a young Mikasa, Reiner, Grisha’s younger sister, followed by Freida Reiss. This was followed by glimpses of a young Armin, Levi, Sasha and Connie and the slaughtered Reiss.

From there on, it jumped to Falco, the Colossal Titan peering over Wall Maria, Zeke sitting down, Historia, Grisha and other yet unrevealed characters. All of these visions pass by in rapid succession, revealing the Founder Ymir and finally, the Coordinate.

Zeke, who claimed to have been waiting for Eren to wake up, explained that they had managed to come into contact before the latter passed on. The Founder Ymir herself appeared on the horizon, just as Eren noticed the chains binding Zeke, who said that they were the chains of the vow renouncing war.

He urged Eren to give the order, rendering Eldians incapable of bearing children, suggesting they could use the Rumbling to suppress the enemy after that. Eren expressed his real opinion then, revealing that he was never going to agree to such a plan. He said his real aim had been to use Zeke to reach this place.

But the tables were turned on him when the Founder ignored him completely, and Zeke showed the chains binding him to be fake. Since he wasn’t tainted by the first king’s ideology, Zeke was not bound by the vow of renouncing war.

In the time he was waiting for Eren, he had learnt more about the Founder, even devising a final test for his brother which he failed. Zeke had prepared for this possibility, simply using Eren as a key to accessing the Founding Titan.

The Founder Ymir had no will of her own, accepting anyone with royal blood to be her master. Eren found himself shackled by chains instead, while Zeke claimed the Founder's immense power.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 ended with Zeke forcibly knocking his forehead against Eren, vowing to change the world with him by his side.

Preview to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4 showed the brothers seemingly visiting the past, as they watched a young Eren and Armin talking, before cutting to a picture of Grisha with Diana and Zeke.

The narration describes them as learning the truth, having reached “the ultimate destination” of their journey. The preview ends after a glimpse of Frieda Reiss, with the title for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 4 announced to be “Memories of the Future.”

