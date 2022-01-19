Attack on Titan season 4 part 2: What to expect in episode 3

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 jumped right into the action, with the Beast Titan appearing in the midst of battle. Zeke’s appearance dramatically tipped the scales in Eren’s favor, with the Marleyan army scrambling to stop Zeke and Eren from reaching each other.

Episode 2 mostly fulfilled anime-only fans’ predictions, but went beyond expectations at the very last moment with Pieck injuring the Beast Titan with anti-Titan artillery. With the literal big guns having been pulled out, now is the time to make some assumptions about what happens in the next episode.

Speculations for Attack on Titan final season part 2 episode 3

Levi’s whereabouts

I love how they still call Hanji “Hanji-San” and not “dancho” even tho her rank changed. because they’ve known her for already so long and got to know her as the quirky scientist squad leader and not the serious and depressive commander she is now. I love how they still call Hanji “Hanji-San” and not “dancho” even tho her rank changed. because they’ve known her for already so long and got to know her as the quirky scientist squad leader and not the serious and depressive commander she is now. #AttackonTitanFinalSeason I love how they still call Hanji “Hanji-San” and not “dancho” even tho her rank changed. because they’ve known her for already so long and got to know her as the quirky scientist squad leader and not the serious and depressive commander she is now. https://t.co/HdizMYJTNj

Episode 2 foreshadowed the reveal of Levi’s whereabouts when the remnants of the Levi Squad demanded to know what Yelena had done with Levi and Hange. She casually said that it was safe to assume he had been defeated and was dead, since otherwise Zeke wouldn’t be there.

But the first episode of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 revealed that Levi was indeed alive, even if in pretty bad shape. Episode 3 might not show the Ackerman returning to battle just yet, but it will likely give some updates on Levi and Hange.

Zeke uses his Scream

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 sealed the fates of everyone who drank Zeke’s spinal fluid. Pieck’s shot had failed to kill Zeke, drastically increasing the chances of him using his Scream to fend off his enemies. Meanwhile, Dot Pixis orders the affected military officials, including himself, to fight on the frontlines.

The preview to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 shows a terrified Colt holding on to Falco’s hand. If Zeke does use his Scream, Falco, too, would turn into a titan. The foreshadowing of this incident was strengthened by his confession to Gabi in episode 2.

The narration in the preview and the title, “Two Brothers,” also suggests that more about the intentions of both Yeager brothers will be revealed in episode 3.

Gabi’s reaction to Falco turning into a titan

This speculation is directly connected with the previous one. Gabi came to realize her prejudiced and brainwashed worldview in episode 2, admitting that there were no devils, only humans on Paradis Island.

Following Falco’s confession of his feelings for her, she and Colt decided to hurry to Zeke, convinced that knowing about Falco’s situation would stop him from using his Titan powers.

Falco turning into a titan would leave Gabi devastated, not only by his loss but with the knowledge that she had once more failed to protect someone close to her. The importance of Gabi’s character suggests that her actions following Falco’s transformation would have a deep impact on the Attack on Titan storyline.

Reiner sacrifices himself

Another person who would be left shattered by Falco’s transformation would be Reiner. Throughout Attack on Titan season 4 part 1, Falco was established as Reiner’s protege, sharing his worldview.

He himself encouraged Falco to protect Gabi by inheriting the Armored Titan in her stead, which anticipated him becoming the next Armored Titan. So, there is a very high probability that Reiner will sacrifice himself to save Falco, by letting himself be eaten.

Mikasa’s scarf

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 also showed Mikasa leaving her ever-present red scarf behind as she prepared to head into battle. This no doubt signified Mikasa finally losing trust in Eren, despite Armin’s reassurances.

The scarf played a big role even in season 2 of the series, when Eren used the Founding Titan’s powers for the first time, telling Mikasa he would wrap the scarf around her as many times as needed.

While this is more of a symbolic clue, Mikasa leaving behind the scarf might be a sign of something big happening in episode 3.

Conclusion

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 marks the end of the series, and is bound to open up about a number of unanswered questions.

Episode 3, titled “Two Brothers,” will be released on January 23, 2022, and will hopefully shed light on some of the most anticipated events of the series, which is the Founding Titan’s true power.

