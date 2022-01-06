8 questions that will be answered in Attack on Titan Final season Part 2

Attack on Titan Final season part 2 is right around the corner and part 1 has left many questions unanswered. Amidst anticipation for an anime original ending and the excitement from the trailer for part 2, fans expect the answer to many questions.

Here is a list of eight questions that fans can expect to be answered in Attack on Titan Final season part 2.

8 questions to be resolved in Attack on Titan Final season part 2

1) What are Eren’s intentions?

Eren’s actions in part 1 were not only confusing, but some of them could not be morally supported. His hurting of Mikasa and Armin, and disregard for civilian lives in order to pursue his goals could not be justified even if his motives are conductive of a greater good.

That being said, Part 1 leaves Eren’s motives and his plans largely shrouded in mystery, but they will be the focus of Attack on Titan final season part 2.

2) Are Zeke and Eren truly allied?

While the two Yeager brothers seem to be working towards the same goal, it is unlikely that they are being honest with each other. Eren has secured the help of the Yeagerists by promising them a world of Eldian supremacy, while Zeke plans to euthanize the entire Eldian race.

At some point, the different goals will clash. It remains to be seen how this clash will play out in Attack on Titan finale.

3) Will the survey corps turn against Eren?

Attack on Titan Final season part 2 trailer shows the survey corps joining the fight after Onyankopon lets them go. Should Eren continue to go along with Zeke’s plan, or form a worse plan of his own, would the survey corps still support Eren? It seems that not just Hange or Jean or Connie, even Armin and Mikasa have started to doubt Eren.

Whether they would support him or turn against him, remains to be seen.

4) Will Eren die?

Everything in Attack on Titan Final season part 1 suggests that Eren will have a tragic end. His increasingly ambiguous moral compass and equally mysterious plans suggest that whatever end Eren has in store will not be one where he lives, be it the manga ending or an anime original one.

Fans have resigned themselves to the fact that Eren will die, so the question to be answered is how he will die in Attack on Titan Final season part 2.

5) What will happen to Falco?

In part 1, Falco ingested some of Zeke’s spinal fluid. As we know, Zeke can turn any Eldian who has ingested his spinal fluid into a titan with his scream. As the Attack on Titan Final season part 2 trailer showed, Zeke does scream and a considerable part of the population is turned into titans.

Falco must be one of them. This leads fans to wonder what will ultimately happen to Falco.

6) What is the history of Ymir Fritz?

Ymir Frits has been mentioned since the beginning of the series, and she has been featured heavily in all promotional art of Attack on Titan final season. However, other than the vague history of Ymir and the origin of the Titans, not much has been disclosed about her past.

Hopefully, part 2 will reveal more of her significance beyond just the origin of all Eldians.

7) What is Levi's current state?

Part 1 ended with Zeke exploding the thunder-spear, and him and Levi taking the burn of it. While fans had been eager for any information on Levi’s survival, the Attack on Titan Final season part 2 trailer showed Hange coming across a severely wounded Levi.

It remains to be seen how serious his injuries are and how much Levi can still contribute to the Survey Corps.

8) Will Reiner be finally allowed to die?

Mangaka Isayama Hajime is infamous for keeping Reiner Braun alive against all odds. The part 2 trailer shows a final Reiner versus Eren battle, where both parties hold nothing back, according to the animators. Fans wonder if this time Reiner’s fate will play out as it should and result in Reiner’s death.

There are more questions that need to be answered in Attack on Titan Final season part 2. The first episode will air on January 9, and will hopefully deliver satisfactory answers to fans.

