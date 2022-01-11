Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2: What to expect in Episode 2

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 ended on a couple of significant cliffhangers, leaving fans waiting with bated breath for Part 2. The first episode of Season 4 Part 2 has left manga readers nodding their heads in resigned approval.

Meanwhile, anime-only fans of the series are frantically trying to decipher Easter eggs and references in the opening and ending themes, along with the clues left in the episode itself.

Speculations for Attack on Titan final season Part 2 Episode 2

Eren versus Reiner

The much-awaited showdown between Eren and Reiner finally began in the first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1. Eren disregarded Yelena’s advice not to engage in combat openly against the Marleyan army. Eren began single-handedly fighting the enemy, exclaiming that Reiner had to be the one to compel the military to do something so stupid.

Eren calling the Marleyan attack stupid suggests that he has some tricks. While Eren hasn’t revealed his cards yet, he appears to be in a tight spot in Episode 1, cornered not just by Reiner’s Armored Titan but Pieck’s Cart Titan, and Galliard’s Jaw Titan as well.

Unlike previous fights, Eren showed no signs of leaving his Titan body despite being heavily compromised. Whether it was due to him buying time to put a backup plan into action, or simply realizing that he would be killed the moment he leaves the confines of the Attack Titan’s body, remains to be seen. But Eren’s next move will be seen in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 Episode 2.

Levi Squad joins the fight

Episode 1 also showed Onyankopon freeing Armin, Mikasa, Jean, and Connie, along with others, begging them to save Eren from being killed. Armin pointed out the inconsistency between Eren’s recent actions and his ideals, something many fans of the series also remarked upon after his confrontation with Mikasa and Armin in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1.

Eren betraying Zeke becomes an increasingly plausible scenario as Armin explained Eren’s choices could have been when Zeke and Yelena approached him with the Eldian euthanasia plan.

Of course, the mention of the Levi Squad leads viewers to wonder about Levi’s whereabouts. Hange’s refusal to let Floch check Levi’s pulse followed by her quick escape established the fact that Levi was likely alive, but Episode 2 will hopefully reveal the Ackerman’s current condition as well as their whereabouts.

Annie wakes up

Annie Leonhart’s awakening was foreshadowed from the beginning of Attack of Titan Season 4 Part 1 when Eren discovered the holder of the Warhammer Titan encasing herself in a crystallized ice-like substance similar to what Annie covered herself inside after being caught. The opening theme of the new season confirmed fans’ expectations, showing Annie amidst melted ice.

Annie’s return would have a major impact on the plot of Attack on Titan, especially considering Annie’s feelings for Armin, which might lead her to side with the Eldians of Paradis Island, evening out the number of titans on either side. If Armin does go into battle against the Marleyans in Episode 2, there is a possibility that Annie will follow soon after.

Zeke turns the Eldian military into titans

Zeke was proved to be one of the most complicated and unpredictable characters in Attack on Titan. The Jaegerists would doubtless convey the news of Eren fighting the Marleyan army to Zeke, who would rush to protect the pawn most essential to facilitating his plans. In a fit of desperation, Zeke might use his titan abilities to turn all the Eldian hostages into titans who are slaves to his command.

Connected to this is the fate of Gabi and Falco. If Falco gets turned into a titan, Gabi would be forced to rethink all the lessons ingrained within her over the years. Gabi is a character who is almost as stubborn and idealistic as Eren and might take actions that go against her orders as a soldier of Marley.

Preview to Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 Episode 2

The title of Episode 2, “Sneak Attack,” also suggests that either the Levi Squad or the Eldian military would launch a guerilla attack against the Marleyan forces. The preview shows Falco and the commander of the Garrison Regiment in Attack on Titan, Dot Pixis.

Episode 2 might show Falco trying to get back to Gabi but being intercepted by trouble. Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 will air on Crunchyroll and Funimation on January 16, 2022.

