What to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

This article will break down the general themes and barebones plot details to look out for as the series progresses.

Note: This article will be spoiler-free aside from discussing general plot direction, which has already been implied through trailers or previous episodes.

As it's been with the rest of the story, a major theme in Attack on Titan's final anime adaptation is freedom and how it's used. The confrontation between the Jeagerists and the forces of Paradis will be exciting in the final season's second half. Choices of people on both sides are integral to understanding the theme of freedom in the final leg of the story.

Relating to the theme of freedom is the theme of the cycle of violence and hatred. This has always been prevalent in Attack on Titan, essentially from the first page of the series. The two themes interweave beautifully throughout the final season, leading to the big question of whether these cycles truly allow someone to be free while staying within them.

Finally, the theme of inheritance will play a large role in the series' final season. As previously stated, this article will remain spoiler-free, but there are two characters for whom this theme is integral as Attack on Titan's final stretch progresses.

As for general plot details, the evolution of the core cast is an incredibly important one as Attack on Titan’s final season part two progresses. Eren, Armin, and Mikasa both endure their own internal and external struggles as the story progresses, offering insight into who they indeed are and how this fight has changed them.

Reiner Braun is also an incredibly engaging and well-written character for this part of the story. His evolution throughout Attack on Titan has been fantastic, and the series’ final stretch continues and improves upon this trend.

In summation

As Attack on Titan`s second half of its final season draws nearer, fans are excited and curious about what to look out for. Likely to no one’s surprise, the series stays strong with its literary themes and great plot points (for most of the story’s final stretch).

Some fan-favorite characters, such as the core trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, as well as Reiner Braun, have incredible evolution in this section of the story. Each of them relates to the themes of freedom, inherited will, and the cycle of violence and hate one way or another.

Be sure to keep up with Attack on Titan’s second half of its final season and all news related to the series throughout 2022.

