Twitter Titan-shifts into a hype swell as Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 gets closer

As the final season of Attack on Titan draws closer and closer, AoT Twitter has swelled to the size of a Colossal Titan with anticipation. The fanbase is clearly very excited to see the final leg of their story hit the small screen, and rightfully so.

While some manga readers are hoping for an anime original ending (something which is unlikely and hasn’t been leaked yet), nearly everyone is excited for the majority of the upcoming season. At the very least, fans everywhere are excited to see what MAPPA does with a few key scenes throughout this section of the story.

Follow along as this article discusses fans' excitement and some key plot points for the season.

Note: This article contains some spoilers of previous seasons.

Attack on Titan Twitter fanbase goes wild as the series draws nearer and anticipation reaches new heights

Twitter excitement and key plot points

The Attack on Titan Twitter fanbase is celebrating and discussing the series left and right ahead of the series’ final season airing Sunday. Being one of the most popular animanga of its generation, nearly everyone who’s a fan of the genre will be tuning in Sunday when the season debuts.

Many fans are making memes in celebration of the new season, while others are simply praising Attack on Titan overall. Still, others who’ve read the Attack on Titan manga find themselves going back and forth in long threads over some controversial plot points.

As seen in the trailer, one of the key plot points for this season will be Eren’s adventure in the new, sand-filled land fans see in both trailers. In addition, the invasion of Paradis by Marleyan forces (as seen in the finale of the final season’s first half) looks to be continued in the debut episode of part two.

These both will certainly prove as keys to how major events unfold as the final half of Attack on Titan’s final season progresses.

Steph 🎴 @NoAlibiSte #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part 2 will get a new theme song performed by Japanese metal band "SiM"! #AttackonTitanFinalSeason part 2 will get a new theme song performed by Japanese metal band "SiM"! https://t.co/SZPsjuHJ0e

Regardless of one’s opinion on Attack on Titan’s controversial ending, nearly every fan is excited for the full season, if not everything, up to the ending. Attack on Titan has been a staple of both the manga and anime genres, since the series’ respective debuts in 2009 and 2013.

Attack on Titan is also a huge success internationally, paving the way for the new generation’s eventual renaissance of both mediums in recent years.

In summation

Attack on Titan is a key animanga series, both in terms of the culture and history of the mediums and industries. While the series’ ending may be controversial, even those who critique it praise the rest of the series up to that point.

With the second half of Attack on Titan’s final season just around the corner, hype is swelling to a Colossal size in the hours leading up to the season’s debut. Fans are celebrating the series every way they can through memes, discussions, and debates.

Be sure to keep up with Attack on Titan's final season news as the season progresses.

