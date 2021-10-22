Attack on Titan real-life size comparisons will leave fans in disbelief

Attack On Titan’s popularity is at its peak and is one of the most influential anime series of this generation. As the snake suggests, Titans are of great importance in this show. They’re the driving force of the plot, as people of Paradis fight for their lives in an attempt to free themselves from the tyranny of Titans.

Titans are of various sizes and each have unique characteristics and traits in Attack On Titan. The anime's fan base has always shown keen interest towards the size comparison of some of the major Titans from the show. This article attempts to compare the sizes of various Titans from the show.

Size comparison of the Titans from Attack On Titan

For this comparison, Mikasa Ackerman is chosen as a human with average height. The Titans’ sizes will be compared to her and the 50 meter wall which represents the walls in Paradis. These will be the reference points for the size comparison.

Pieck Finger

Pieck Finger (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Pieck Finger is the Cart Titan who is four meters tall, which seems quite short but that is because she is a quadrupedal Titan. She is one of the smartest Titans who was able to outwit her enemies, and even aided in Zeke and Reiner’s escape when they were on the verge of dying.

She is extremely kind and displays a great deal of warmth towards her Eldian comrades. Her quick thinking allows her to deduce the situation with ease and come up with viable solutions to counter the problem.

Porco Galliard

Porco Galliard (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Porco is an Eldian Attack On Titan Character who inherited Ymir’s Jaw Titan. This Titan is extremely agile and fast with great bite force that can cut through objects made from metal as well. Owing to its quadrupedal nature, this Titan is about five meters tall.

Annie Leonhart

Annie Leonhart (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

This Attack On Titan character hails from Marley and has the ability to transform into the Female Titan. In the Titan form she is 14 meters tall and has hardening abilities. This, paired with her non-weapon combat skills, makes her a tough opponent to beat.

Reiner, Eren and War Hammer Titan

Reiner (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Eren Yeager (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

War Hammer Titan (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

In Attack On Titan, Reiner and Eren have the ability to transform into Armored Titan and Attack Titan, respectively. The War Hammer Titan has hardening capabilities that are unique due to its flexible nature. This allows them to create different types of weapons using hardening abilities. All three Titans are of the same height, each being 15 meters tall.

Zeke Yeager

Zeke Yeager (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Zeke, in Attack On Titan, is a representative of Marley’s Warrior Unit tasked with obtaining the founding Titan from Paradis. He is the beast Titan who has great throwing capabilities due to his long limbs. This Titan is about 17 meters tall.

Bertholdt and Rod Reiss

Bertholdt Hoover (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Rod Reiss (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

In Attack On Titan, Bertholdt was a good friend of Reiner and Annie, who trained with the entire Scout Regiment. He is the Colossal Titan that is about 60 meters tall.

The true King of the walls, became an abnormal Titan when he consumed the Titan spinal fluid or the Titan serum. He was disproportionate and was about 120 meters tall. He could not stand up due to the disproportionately small limbs.

Ymir Fritz

Ymir Fritz (Image via YouTube/ Evolution Films)

Ymir Fritz was the first person ever to have obtained the power of the Titans. She laid waste to Marley and the rest of the world to bring peace to Eldia. Her corpse was eaten by the daughters, Rose, Maria and Sheena. Her powers, on splitting, gave rise to the nine Titans. She is about 240 meters tall.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan