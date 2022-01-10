Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1: Paradis versus Marley, Eren versus Reiner

Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 was released just now, and the episode has left the viewers awestruck. Shaking off all criticism and backlash from part 1, MAPPA has animated Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 with their signature finesse. The episode is fast-paced and action-heavy, and there is a lot of blood and gore involved.

Although tame by Attack on Titan standards, there are quite a few violent scenes, including strangulation, so viewer discretion is advised. Here are the highlights of the episodes and some further speculations. Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 is titled “Danzai” or “Judgement.”

[Major spoilers for Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1]

MAPPA redeems themselves in Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1

Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 begins where part 1 had left off.

Hange, with her few loyal Survey Corps members and Floch’s troop, comes upon a severely injured Levi. Nearby, Zeke emerges from the belly of the pure-titan, having consumed it. As Hange’s group flee with Levi in the confusion, Floch asks Zeke what happened.

Zeke responds that he was in an unknown place without a sense of time, where a girl rebuilt his lost limbs from white sand. Zeke realizes that this is the world of the Paths, which connects all Titans. Zeke and Floch make their way back to the capital, where Eren is. This girl is Ymir Fritz.

After the intro and the episode title card, Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 then focuses on Eren.

In part 1, Eren had transformed into his titan form, and Porco Galliard shielded Piek and Gabi from the backlash. As Gabi questions which side Piek is on, Piek reassures her that while she may not believe in Marley, she believes in her comrades. As soon as she says that, the entire Marley troop, spearheaded by Reiner and Magath, appears in the sky in a host of airships.

Zeke's view of Paths in Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 (Image Via MAPPA)

Yelena requests Eren to return to safety, but Eren continues towards Porco, disregarding her. While Yelena gives her soldiers the order to keep Eren safe, she struggles to understand why Eren is not following the plan, since Eren was supposed to be special.

Piek transforms into the Cart Titan and takes Gabi to Commander Magath for her safety, where Colt asks her about Falco. The people from Marley are shocked to know that Falco ingested some of Zeke’s spinal fluid, and is held a prisoner. Eren realizes that only Reiner could have mobilized and brought the Marleyan troops on this desperate mission. Reiner transforms upon landing, and he and Porco attack Eren.

The Marleyan troops start to drop from their airships with parachutes and wreak havoc on Yelena’s soldiers. On the Marleyan side, Piek equips herself with her signature canon. She reports that Eren has not used the powers of the founding titan yet and she cannot figure out why.

Gabi recalls the conversation from when the Survey Corps had rescued Eren and Zeke from Liberio, and reports it to others word by word. They realize that Zeke is a titan of royal blood, and vow to not let Eren and Zeke come together.

As Eren and Reiner battle yet again, Reiner continues to think that Eren has suffered enough, and now they should all just rest. Contrary to this thought, however, their battle picks up pace, and using the power of Warhammer, Eren immobilizes both Reiner and Porco. However, Piek and the Marleyans severely injure Eren using their special canon.

As Yelena watches horrified, Onyankopon runs off to let Armin and the others out. After some scruffle, Armin convinces everyone to help Eren. Mikasa, however, is still stuck on what Eren had said to her about the Ackerman loyalty, and despite agreeing to help Eren, she refuses to believe that this could be her own free will.

It becomes clear from their conversation that neither Connie nor Jean trusts Eren right now. While Armin staunchly believes that Eren would never agree to Zeke’s Euthanasia plan, he is shocked to learn that even Mikasa is starting to lose faith in Eren.

Outside, Marleyan soldiers completely overpower and destroy Paradis troops. Reiner also seems to have overpowered Eren, who screams in agony as Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1 ends.

Final thoughts

Eren’s plan has not been made clear in Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1. However, he is in a pinch, and it seems likely that his friends will come to his aid. Zeke and Floch have also started to make their way towards Eren, so they could also appear at the battle scene in the next episode.

However, even if they come to Eren’s rescue, no one other than Armin really seems to trust Eren right now. Given Armin's cunning, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his understanding was also laced with plotting and calculations. On the other hand, Levi’s fate is also left unknown in Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 1.

Attack on Titan Final season part 2 episode 2 will be airing on January 16, 2022. The episode is titled “Damashi Uchi”, which translates to “Sneak Attack” or “Deception”, roughly.

