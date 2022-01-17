Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2: The Beast Titan appears in the midst of battle

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 1 ended on a major cliffhanger and episode 2 is here to pick up the pieces. The new episode features a full-out war between Marleyan and Eldian Yeagerist forces.

The previous episode spawned several possibilities, and almost all came true. While some were predictable, others were more akin to the unanticipated twists AOT is known for.

Here is a breakdown of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2, titled "Sneak Attack".

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 highlights

Armin’s belief and Mikasa’s doubt

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 opened with Armin convincing Mikasa, Jean, and Connie that Eren could not possibly agree with the euthanasia plan. Jean angrily said that Eren would lead them all into hell and that he used to be jealous of that trait, admitting that he didn’t want him to die just yet. Connie too agreed, saying that he wanted to punch Eren.

Mikasa asks Armin why Eren had pushed him away, and Armin thought of the first time they had seen the sea earlier in the Attack on Titan series. Eren had pointed towards the horizon and asked if they would be free if they killed all their enemies out there.

Armin looked shocked and then just sad, cryptically wondering out loud, “Could it be….” He assured Mikasa that Eren was surely lying about her urge to protect him being an Ackerman instinct, reassuring her that they could ask him again after everything was over.

The Beast Titan appears

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 1 ended with Eren cornered on all sides, seemingly losing. Episode 2 showed Reiner attacking Eren’s Attack Titan, monologuing about how everyone had suffered enough, including Eren himself, before being impaled by spikes.

The Jaw Titan approached from the other side, but took a direct hit from Eren’s reinforced fists. Reiner pinned Eren to the ground but got his mouth ripped off, while Eren let out a resounding scream.

As if on cue, The Beast Titan appeared over the Wall, crushing rocks and throwing them at his targets, and immediately took out the Marleyan air force. Eren started making his way towards Zeke, while the Marleyan forces began scrambling to intercept him, to stop the Founding Titan and the Beast Titan from making contact.

The Cart Titan attempted to attack using the anti-Titan artillery but were forced to take cover from Zeke’s rock fragments. Meanwhile, the Yeagerists under Floch approached from outside to kill Pieck.

Falco’s rescue and Gabi’s realization

Gabi went to save Falco with Colt, insisting it was her fault that Falco got involved with this. Armin, Mikasa, Jean and Connie convince the Yeagerists to release the military and all prisoners who had ingested Zeke’s spinal fluid wine. Falco, who had been sitting in a cell with Nile, was also released.

While those who were uncompromised were given 3D maneuvering gear, military officials who had drunk Zeke’s spinal fluid took up arms to fight at the frontlines, where their death would be inevitable.

Falco spotted Colt and Gabi, and Nile handed him over to them, saying that the battlefield was no place for a child. Colt was prepared to shoot at Nile’s approach but Gabi stopped him. While hiding, they overhear Sasha’s parents worrying about their safety despite knowing that they were responsible for Sasha’s death.

Gabi showed a distinct change in mindset from Attack on Titan season 4 part 1, admitting that there were no devils, just humans on Paradis Island, realizing how Reiner felt.

Fearing that he could turn into a Titan at any moment, Falco recounted his role in posting Eren’s letters which finally caused the attack on Liberio. Falco also took the opportunity to confess to Gabi that he liked her and wanted to stop her from inheriting the Armored Titan so she could have a long life.

Gabi, Falco, and Colt started hurrying towards Zeke in hopes that he would not use the Scream if he knew it would affect Falco too.

A successful ambush

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 2 ended with an unexpected ambush by the Cart Titan, who Zeke had presumed dead. In the confusion of the moment, Piech had shed her Titan body with Captain Magath still inside the artillery on the Titan’s back. Magath managed to critically injure the Beast Titan, who fell from the wall.

While an injured Eren continued to move towards Zeke, the Marleyans hastened to make sure that Zeke was dead, convinced that otherwise he would surely use his Scream and turn half the Eldian military into pure titans.

Preview to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3

The preview for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 3 shows the chaos intensifying as the Cart Titan begins annihilating the Yeagerist forces on the Wall. Mikasa saves Armin from being shot, while Eren is intercepted by Reiner. Colt looks petrified while holding Falco tightly.

The episode's title has been revealed to be "Two Brothers."

Edited by R. Elahi