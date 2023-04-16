Attack on Titan: Are Christa and Historia the same people? Explained

The finale of Attack on Titan is near, making this the perfect time to revisit the series. Hajime Isayama’s magnum opus is known for its intricate and layered storytelling as well as complex characters that are multi-dimensional.

If we take a look at most of the characters in the series, they have multiple roles to play, and every single one of them has some level of contribution to the plot. One character who was a part of the Scout Regiment, went on to become the Queen of the Walls.

Historia Reiss is a popular character among the Attack on Titan fanbase. One question that new AoT fans could possibly have is, are Christa and Historia the same person?

Attack on Titan: Christa and Historia are personas of the same person

The answer to the question is that Christa and Historia are the same people. They are not two different characters, but two different personas of the same person.

Historia was the illegitimate child of Rod Reiss. This led to her mother being extremely distant since she detested her. The only person who interacted with Historia was Frieda. She was always kind and concluded her visit by erasing young Historia’s memories. Historia asked if she could grow up to be as kind as Frieda, to which she replied, stating that she should grow up and lead a good life like the heroine of Christa.

Owing to the interaction with Frieda, Historia put on a mask in the hopes of becoming the person she envisioned herself to be. She also wanted to cut all ties with the Reiss family, which is why she called herself Chista Lenz. Members of the squadron knew her by that name and were unaware of her link to the royal family.

She put on a mask and tried to be the perfect human being that her younger self had envisioned. However, this personality was quite forced and she didn’t show much character during the course of Attack on Titan.

In a dire situation, she rescued Eren Yeager from being sacrificed and also went on to deal the final blow to the massive Pure Titan that Rod Reiss turned into. She went on to become the Queen of the Walls. This persona of hers was identified as Historia, and fans love this side of her.

Krista, in the Attack on Titan series, wanted to be someone who was a perfect human being. She sought people’s approval constantly and rarely showed any character. However, Historia was not perfect, rather quite far from it. But, she was honest with her feelings.

She also displayed massive amounts of courage, which made her an instant fan favorite. Her defining moment came when she defied her father’s order and cut ties with her Christa persona. This was the beginning of the character’s development.

We saw her leadership skills when the Scout Regiment was pitted against the Pure Titan. At that time, there was a lot of distrust among people since they realized that they were being ruled by a puppet King and a coup d'etat took place. Historia capitalized on the situation and explained her plan to Captain Erwin.

She wanted to land the final blow in order to show the common people that she was someone who was worthy of being a Queen. She executed the plan perfectly and managed to do what she had initially set out to do. The situation diffused and she regained the people’s confidence.

