10 anime characters that anybody can recognize

Anime characters have been a pop culture mainstay for a very long time now, so it's no surprise that some of them are instantly recognizable. A person doesn't even have to know their name since these anime characters regularly appear in fanart, commercial advertisements, and even the Olympics. It's also very likely they will be referenced in some capacity by television shows.

Remember, these anime characters won't be ranked in a specific order. Whether it's their iconic look or dedicated fanbase, the general population must have seen these faces at least once in their lifetime.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Goku, Naruto, and several more anime characters that most people have seen before

10) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a very recent series, but it's already made its mark on the anime world. Powerful sorcerers use cursed abilities to reshape the world the way they want. Luckily for humanity, Satoru Gojo is on its side.

Gojo is easily the strongest character in the entire series. With the ability to manipulate the concept of infinity, he always lets his actions do the talking on the battlefield. He might seem like a carefree guy, but he does take his work seriously.

Given the explosive popularity of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, it's hard not to notice Gojo and his particularly handsome features. This anime character is definitely among the most popular in modern times.

9) Doraemon (Doraemon)

Even the most casual western fans have likely seen Doraemon before, even if they have never heard of his series.

The robotic cat stands out for his blue fur, lack of ears, and funny expressions. Doraemon is a media franchise whose popularity extends far past its native Japan. This mascot anime character has achieved great success in several Asian countries, particularly in Vietnam.

Back in 2008, the Japanese Foreign Ministry appointed him as the first ambassador of anime. He even appeared near the end of the 2016 Summer Olympics, along with pop culture icons like Hello Kitty and Captain Tsubasa.

8) L (Death Note)

Death Note is a great example of a psychological thriller. It's among the very few anime with widespread appeal to general audiences. When somebody has the ability to kill people by writing down their names in a notebook, it's a good idea to maintain a secret identity.

L is a very quirky anime character who always takes extra precautions. He always makes sure to keep his real name hidden. This sharp detective is also very good at taking drastic measures to solve his cases.

With his sleepy eyes, messed-up hair, and skinny frame, it's no surprise that many fans are very attracted to his character design. It's also very likely that non-fans have seen the famous "L" written in the Old English font. This is the symbol he uses to communicate.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is a powerscaler's absolute worst nightmare. He can defeat anybody with just a single punch. Whether or not he can beat Goku is the subject of a controversial debate, so the less said, the better.

He is recognizable for his yellow hero costume, shiny bald head, and simplistic face. However, when he gets serious, he's drawn in a more realistic manner.

Anime characters often stand out for their ridiculous hairstyles. Sometimes they have unnatural colors or really spiky edges. It's very telling when people can recognize Saitama's different faces without the need for hair.

6) Colossal Titan (Attack on Titan)

There are certainly more popular choices to represent Attack on Titan. Eren Yeager and Levi Ackerman would definitely be great picks. However, it's the Colossal Titan who truly captures the artistic spirit of this series.

The grotesque body horror is what makes for a jaw-dropping experience. With enormous steam emissions and a lack of skin tissue, these unique features are what define the Colossal Titan.

Anybody who sees this creature for the first time will never forget it. The Colossal Titan is truly a brute force of nature.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Anime characters with edgy designs often have a rabid following. Ichigo redefines the word "cool" with his trademark Shinigami robes and giant Zanpakuto blade.

He is definitely not a normal human, that's for sure. It's very likely that non-fans have seen countless drawings of his various Hollow forms. Like any shonen protagonist, Ichigo wouldn't be complete without some awesome transformations. He often wears a skull mask with intricate markings.

This orange hair anime character definitely stands out, and Bleach knows how to combine style and substance with his devilish look.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

One Piece is the best-selling manga series in history. A simple tale of wanting to find treasure has never been more complex. At the very least, most anime fans would be aware of Luffy and his signature look.

With his trademark straw hat and a scar below his left eye, Luffy will capture just about anybody's attention. He is also rarely seen without a goofy smile on his face and also knows how to bring the laughs.

Color theory is a great way to make anime characters look visually striking. Luffy combines all three primary colors into one package. The red shirt, blue jeans, and yellow hat just go well together.

3) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

With his blonde hair and an orange jumpsuit, Naruto doesn't look anything like a typical ninja. Regardless, this pop culture sensation has a very unique look that makes him stand out immediately.

Unlike Luffy and Ichigo, Naruto appealed to western audiences on a far wider scale. There's a reason why hip-hop artists love to reference him in their music. Naruto might seem like a stereotypical anime character, but his desire for acceptance is what makes him resonate with people.

If anybody has seen the Naruto headband before, chances are they will be vaguely aware of the series; the ninja's popularity cannot be underestimated in any way.

2) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Back in the 90's, most anime series were aimed towards male audiences. Sailor Moon defied traditional conventions by focusing on girl power. Even if someone has never watched the show, they will likely have heard her theme song before. Her colorful transformation sequence is also very recognizable.

Usagi Tsukino is among the most popular female anime characters in history. She is very distinctive with her iconic outfit, blonde twin buns, and red hairpieces. Whenever someone thinks of anime characters with big eyes and hyper feminity, Usagi usually tops the list.

Her influence extends far beyond the anime world. WWE wrestler Sasha Banks once dressed up as her during the 2022 Royal Rumble. Needless to say, the cultural impact of the Sailor Moon series cannot be denied.

1) Son Goku (Dragon Ball series)

Whether they're casual or hardcore fans, many would consider Goku to be the premier statesman of anime characters. Shonen artists owe their entire lives to Akira Toriyama and his Dragon Ball series. He singlehandedly influenced entire generations with his work.

This powerful Saiyan has protected the Earth several times already. No matter how many times he does, he always keeps getting back up. Goku is the main reason why so many tropes became tropes in the first place. He popularized the concept of the modern shonen hero, including a love for delicious food and dangerous fights.

Goku's spiky hair and cool transformation sequences also make him instantly recognizable.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far