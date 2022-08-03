10 coolest anime characters with orange hair

Orange hair is always a quality look for anime characters.

Whether it is unnaturally bright or a more realistic shade leaning towards brown, orange is an effective color to make anime characters stand out, because it is not something that people see everyday. And if you thought Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach is the only cool anime character with orange hair, think again.

Here, we take a look at some of anime's popular orange haired characters, who have garnered a particularly strong following.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and reflects the writer's personal views.

Shoyo Hinata and 9 other well-known anime characters with orange hair

1) Itsuka Kendo (My Hero Academia)

Itsuka Kendo from My Hero Academia represents Class 1-B in the highly prestigious U.A. High School, where young students train to become superheroes.

Her special abilities lie within a Quirk known as Big Fist. Itsuka can enlarge her own hands and use them for melee combat purposes.

With that said, her brainpower is far bigger than her brute strength. Itsuka is a highly intelligent fighter who can figure out various attack patterns. She also exhibits commendable leadership skills in her own series.

2) Chiyo Sakura (Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun)

Sakura Chiyo is an orange haired anime character who is the main protagonist of Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun. This romantic comedy focuses on her clumsy attempts to get closer with her crush, Umetarou Nozaki.

Sakura is a relatively normal person surrounded by a more colorful array of characters. A member of the Art Club, she uses her inking skills to secure a position as Nozaki's manga assistant. Unfortunately, her romantic advances often fail due to several misunderstandings.

Her purple eyes contrast beautifully with her crop of orange hair. Sakura is a good example of how to make characters stand out with colors.

3) Emma (The Promised Neverland)

Emma is a young orphan from Grace Field House. Unfortunately, she uncovered a dark secret about the place she grew up in, when she found out that human children were being used to feed hungry demons there.

Her orange hair is indicative of her warm personality and the way she often raises the spirits of those around her. Her main goal is to ensure that everybody finds a way out of Grace Field House.

Emma never gives up, no matter what obstacles she has to confront. She is the shining ray of light within the darkness. This orange haired anime character truly embodies the concept of hope.

4) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyuu!)

Very few volleyball players can find success if they are short. Their lack of height is a major disadvantage. Of course, that never stopped Hinata from being a great player for Karasuno High School. This orange haired anime character has a very energetic and endearing personality.

Haikyuu! is a sports anime that inspires viewers. Whether it's the quick plays or the strategic mind games, Hinata always relies on his fellow teammates. Within the span of a few months, his team goes from underdogs to serious contenders.

Hinata's jumping power is something that has to be seen to be believed. His speed and skills are nearly unmatched.

5) Misty (Pokemon)

Given the explosive popularity of the Pokemon series, many viewers likely grew up with Misty. When talking about anime characters with orange hair, she always tops the list.

Misty is a Pokemon trainer who prefers Water types like Psyduck and Starmie. She is also a Gym Leader from Cerulean City.

As opposed to the cooling characteristics of water, Misty tends to flare up very easily. She often loses her patience with Ash and Brock during their journey. Nonetheless, she also does her best to look out for them.

6) Nami (One Piece)

Nami is among the more notable anime characters with orange hair. A member of the Straw Hat Pirates, she is a reliable navigator who guides them in the right direction. Of course, she first has to put up with their ridiculous antics.

While she doesn't use Haki or Devil Fruits, she did master the art of weather via her Clima-Tact weapon. Given her lack of combat expertise, she prefers to avoid fights if she can.

She might be a greedy treasure hunter, but Nami places a far greater value on her friends. After all, there isn't any point in having gold if you don't have anybody to share it with.

7) Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Technically, Nobara dyed her orange hair, but she still deserves a spot on this list. A refreshing take on female anime characters, she isn't simply a love interest whose sole purpose is to prop up the main character. Instead, she stands as a strong, independent girl who can take care of herself.

This sorcerer can manifest great amounts of cursed energy, which she uses to perform her straw doll techniques. Nobara might not like dealing with deranged lunatics, but she can often be crazy herself and is more than willing to inflict severe injuries on herself to guarantee a win.

Nobara also has a very healthy dynamic with and deeply cares about her fellow classmates Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro.

8) Nagato (Naruto)

Most anime characters with orange hair represent warmth. They are the sunlight in a cold, dark world. However, Nagata from the Naruto series is an exception.

Better known by the alias Pain, he is the supposed leader of the Akatsuki and can manipulate any of the six elemental jutsu via his powerful Rinnegan eye. Even worse, he can use the Six Paths of Pain to control different bodies, making him a very dangerous threat in the ninja world.

Nagato redefined the scale and scope of the Naruto series. Some of his attacks could wipe out entire civilizations, particularly Shinra Tensei. He is a prime example of how not every anime character with orange hair is a ray of sunshine.

9) Escanor (Seven Deadly Sins)

Escanor is a member of the Seven Deadly Sins, a powerful group of Holy Knights. He is at his most dangerous when it's noon.

At night, he seems like a very meek person. However, that greatly changes during the day when, with the inherent power of Sunshine, he bulks up his entire body mass and becomes a completely different person. Escanor then demands apologies instead of doling them out.

Anime characters with orange hair often fall into two classifications. They can either be kind and gentle support units, or they can be intimidating fighters on the frontlines. Escanor definitely falls under the latter category.

10) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Carrying a giant sword in battle has never looked cooler in a shonen anime.

Ichigo Kurosaki is not just any regular human. After a fateful meeting with Rukia Kuchiki, he became a Soul Reaper and developed special powers.

Ichigo wields a powerful Zanpakuto known as Zangetsu. Like any good shonen protagonist, Ichigo has fought many enemies and saved the world several times already. Whenever people think of anime characters with orange hair, Ichigo ranks quite high on the list.

Orihime Inoue and Rangiku Matsumoto also deserve some honorable mentions in this list.

