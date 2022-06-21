My Hero Academia: Where is the U.A. located?

My Hero Academia fans may be wondering if they can find U.A. High School on the map.

However, although the series is mainly set in a futuristic Japan, many of the locations have made-up names, and super fans won't be able to visit these locations on their next vacation. Of course, there are canon sources that indicate where the school is supposed to be.

The series largely takes place in the U.A. It's where future superheroes can make a name for themselves in the present. Kohei Horikoshi likes to blend fiction and reality into his work. The cities might be fictional, but the regions they come from are very real.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Where is U.A. supposed to be in My Hero Academia? Here's a definitive answer

Musutafu, Japan

♡~𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥~♡ (Offline) @DerpKero #RPG #MHA

``So T-Today i got accepted into UA Highschool! ,Long story short All Might Gave Me A Peice Of His Hair Which I Consumed Inheriting His One For All! , Im Having A Blast , N-No! Pun Intended Kacchan!`` ``So T-Today i got accepted into UA Highschool! ,Long story short All Might Gave Me A Peice Of His Hair Which I Consumed Inheriting His One For All! , Im Having A Blast , N-No! Pun Intended Kacchan!`` #RPG #MHA ``So T-Today i got accepted into UA Highschool! ,Long story short All Might Gave Me A Peice Of His Hair Which I Consumed Inheriting His One For All! , Im Having A Blast , N-No! Pun Intended Kacchan!`` https://t.co/iRqWTE9Adf

In the second volume of My Hero Academia, it's directly inferred that U.A. High School is placed in this city. The Ultra Analysis guidebook also mentions that Musutafu is within the Shizuoka Prefecture. It's a modernized urban setting with several buildings and a massive population.

Keep in mind that Musutafu is not a real-world location. With that said, the mainline does bear a slight resemblance to Hamamatsu. My Hero Academia is similar to other animes that are set in fictionalized versions of Japan.

On a related note, Izuku Midoriya also lives in the city. His apartment is not that far away from the U.A. campus. This is very convenient for him, since he has always wanted to enroll in the school. His favorite superhero, All Might, is a faculty member in the U.A., so it's a dream come true for Midoriya.

Shizuoka Prefecture is a real-life region

Musutafu is supposed to be set in the Shizuoka Prefecture. While the city itself is fictional, the region is as real as it gets.

My Hero Academia fans should know that Mount Fuji is located near the region. It's Japan's tallest mountain, not to mention a cultural icon for the country. All Might could easily fly here, but his fans will need to take a bus.

Theoretically, it's always possible that U.A. high schoolers could take a field trip here, but that's purely speculation. At the very least, fans have a definite answer on where they could potentially find the U.A. High School.

Kohei Horikoshi is a big fan of George Lucas

The main setting of the My Hero Academia serves as yet another Star Wars reference. Musutafu is a clear allusion to Mustafar, a planet that's made several appearances in the Disney franchise.

This isn't the first time Horikoshi has made references to Star Wars, either. Several locations are blatantly named after Star Wars planets, such as Nabu Island in the anime (which is named after the planet Naboo in Star Wars). Meanwhile, more than a few characters are clearly inspired by George Lucas and his work. All For One is a dead ringer for Darth Vader, while Nagamasa Mora is basically Chewbacca.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far