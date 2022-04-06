My Hero Academia: 10 most notable references to the Star Wars franchise

My Hero Academia has frequently alluded to Star Wars.

Kohei Horikoshi has made his love for the franchise clear numerous times already. During a weekly Shonen Jump Issue dating back to July 2021, he said he was looking forward to the second season of The Mandalorian. The manga artist never misses an opportunity to reference the famous space opera.

Star Wars has been a pop cultural phenomenon for decades now. Whether it's the United States or Japan, the franchise has mainstream appeal. My Hero Academia has given it multiple shoutouts, from character designs to familiar names.

Warning: This article contains heavy spoilers from the manga.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia's best references to the Star Wars franchise

10) Locations are named after Star Wars planets

Nabu Island and Naboo, respectively (Image via Sportskeeda)

My Hero Academia makes many references to Star Wars locations. For example, there is a place called Nabu Island from My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. This sounds very similar to the Star Wars planet Naboo.

Another reference would be Hosu City from the Hero Killer arc. It's a direct reference to the frozen planet Hoth.

9) Chewbacca is referenced by Nagamasa Mora

This minor character goes by the title Chewyee. He first appeared in the Provisional Hero License Exam.

His unique hero name is a direct reference to Chewbacca from the original Star Wars trilogy. Han Solo would regularly call his Wookiee friend by the name of Chewie.

Both Nagasama and Chewbacca are also covered in light brown fur, which furthers the comparison.

8) Ojiro’s hero costume is a shout out to Luke Skywalker

My Hero Academia would never miss the chance to reference Luke Skywalker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mashirao Ojiro is a Class 1-A student with a very familiar hero costume.

His costume bears a striking resemblance to Luke Skywalker's clothes from the Star Wars film The New Hope. The main difference is the large fur around Ojiro's shoulders.

7) Inko Midoriya can use “the force”

Inko Midoriya is the mother of Izuku Midoriya, the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. She uses a Quirk unofficially known as Attraction of Small Objects. As the name suggests, she can levitate objects using telekinesis.

Star Wars uses a concept known as The Force, which can be described as metaphysical powers. There is a technique known as Force Pull, which has a similar function to Inko Midoriya's Quirk.

6) Jaku General Hospital sounds familiar

A view of the famous desert planet (Image via Lucasfilm)

Jakku is Rey's home planet in the Star Wars movie The Force Awakens. My Hero Academia fans may ask themselves why that is relevant in any way. The reason is because Horikoshi named the Jaku General Hospital after this homeworld.

Both locations serve as battlegrounds for very decisive conflicts. The Battle of Jakku pitted the New Republic against the Galactic Empire.

Meanwhile, the Jaku General Hospital played a crucial role in the Paranormal Liberation War. This is where the heroes found Tomura Shigaraki during his recovery phase, along with the secret Nomu project.

5) Admiral Ackbar is blatantly referenced

General MastaMunsta @MunstaMasta I really like how Horikoshi put Admiral Ackbar in this MHA chapter for no reason at all, it was a cool reference I really like how Horikoshi put Admiral Ackbar in this MHA chapter for no reason at all, it was a cool reference https://t.co/4y6uEEiYBC

During the Star and Stripe arc, Cathleen Bate was tasked with fighting an extremely dangerous Tomura Shigaraki. The United States' top Pro Hero went against Japan's worst villain.

Towards the end of that fight, it was revealed that Cathleen took orders from a character named Agpar. His alien-like appearance is a very obvious reference to Admiral Ackbar from Return of the Jedi.

Both characters play the role of a tactician in their respective series.

4) Mirio’s best attack is called the “Phantom Menace”

Addy 🪐 @vegeebs Am I the only one that thinks abt the fact that Mirio has a power move called "Phantom menace"?



Dudes a star wars fan wow I love him. Am I the only one that thinks abt the fact that Mirio has a power move called "Phantom menace"? Dudes a star wars fan wow I love him. https://t.co/FEqTKctoH8

Mirio Togata is a powerful fighter in My Hero Academia. He can phase through objects with his special ability, Permeation.

Mirio can also use a Super Move called "Phantom Menace" to repeatedly strike his enemies. This was first seen in the Shie Hassaikai arc, where he used it against the Yakuza.

Of course, this is a reference to the Star Wars film The Phantom Menace. However, it should be noted that both the sub and the dub changed the move's name. Instead, it was referred to as the "Phantom Threat," likely to avoid a lawsuit.

3) Gran Torino serves the role of Yoda

The respective mentors of Midoriya and Skywalker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gran Torino is to My Hero Academia what Yoda is to Star Wars. They are both elderly mentors for young child prodigies. Torino looked after Izuku Midoriya, while Yoga trained Luke Skywalker.

Both of these old characters are known for their miniature size. However, they are also highly skilled fighters in their respective universes. In fact, their shortness makes them very difficult targets to hit.

2) Class 1-B reenacts Star Wars for a play

This movie poster certainly looks familiar (Image via Studio Bones)

During the School Festival arc, Class 1-B decided to put on a play. The above image is clearly based on Star Wars movie posters, especially with their swords acting as lightsabers.

Granted, the play references several other properties beyond Star Wars. It also mentions Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and even Shakespeare. Here is the play's official name in My Hero Academia:

"Romeo, Juliet, & the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Return of the Kings"

In the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker that he is his actual father. My Hero Academia parodies this famous scene during the Class 1-B play.

1) All For One is basically Darth Vader

The main villain in My Hero Academia usually wears a dark skull helmet. Right away, this brings attention to Darth Vader's iconic look. Both villains even have breathing tubes because of previous injuries in the past.

Darth Vader was nearly killed in a duel with the legendary Obi-Wan Kenobi. Meanwhile, All For One suffered devastating injuries at the hands of All Might. They both had to receive medical attention just to bring them back into shape.

Kohei Horikoshi clearly loves the Star Wars franchise. It makes sense that Darth Vader would inspire his major villain in My Hero Academia.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh