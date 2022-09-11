My Hero Academia: How many heroes will die protecting Bakugo?

There will likely be a lot of casualties in the final arc for My Hero Academia. Over at the floating U.A. battlefield, Tomura Shigaraki is just decimating everybody with his raw strength. While the Pro Heroes have dealt a little bit of damage, some of them have been seriously injured. Katsuki Bakugo is critically injured right now in My Hero Academia.

Shota Aizawa has to practically beg the Pro Heroes to keep him safe from Shigaraki. A few of them have already stated their intent to sacrifice themselves for Bakugo's sake.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Who may live or die protecting Bakugo in My Hero Academia?

Edgeshot

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z https://t.co/Wd5vOkgJHK

Edgeshot is definitely a goner in My Hero Academia. His ultimate move will save Bakugo, but it will come at the cost of his own life. Edgeshot will use Foldabody to surgically repair Bakugo from the inside. However, by stretching himself so thinly, he will deplete his life energy.

Best Jeanis outright asked Edgeshot if he knew what the end result would be. The latter simply reaffirmed his decision to save Bakugo. He doesn't care if he dies, just as long as he can restart Bakugo's heart.

Mirko

Mirko has been through a lot in My Hero Academia. She is doing everything she can to hold Shigaraki back. Otherwise, he would make his way towards Bakugo and kill him right then and there.

Her limbs have been completely torn apart by Shigaraki. Down to a single leg, Mirko now has to rely on Best Jeanist to keep her standing.

Mirko and Edgeshot are the most likely to die in the final arc. Even if she miraculously survives beyond My Hero Academia Chapter 365, her career will likely be done by this point.

Best Jeanist

Best Jeanist has always looked out for Bakugo ever since the hero internships. He believes the latter has potential beyond his anger issues.

The Pro Hero is currently sewing up some of Bakugo's wounds. Of course, the question remains whether or not the surgery will be completed in time. Mirko doesn't have much left in the tank against Shigaraki.

Readers should prepare for the possibility that Best Jeanist would sacrifice himself for Bakugo.

The Big Three

Not even the Big Three can pose a threat to Shigaraki. Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado are doing what they can to stall him. Unfortunately, their lack of firepower means they can only distract Shigaraki.

Some readers might be worried about potential death flags. Mirio can dodge attacks by phasing through physical objects. However, the same cannot be said for his classmates. Nejire and Tamaki would be destroyed in a direct confrontation.

My Hero Academia fans can only hope that Shigaraki doesn't injure them. He could easily have Mirio sacrifice himself the same way he protected Eri from a bullet in the Shie Hassaikai arc.

The hero casualties will only stop when Deku arrives

Sync 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA And then you have AFO that’s more or less agitating it



I think it would be cool to see this struggle within Shigaraki so by the time Deku arrives he is facing a more “complete” version of Shigaraki



I think what’s necessary for that is AFO losing the influence he has within him And then you have AFO that’s more or less agitating itI think it would be cool to see this struggle within Shigaraki so by the time Deku arrives he is facing a more “complete” version of Shigaraki I think what’s necessary for that is AFO losing the influence he has within him

Realistically, even if Bakugo does get back up, he will still be recovering from his serious injuries. My Hero Academia makes it clear that Shigaraki is far above the rest of the Pro Heroes there. Keep in mind that he didn't even get a chance to use his multiple Quirks yet.

Izuku Midoriya is humanity's last hope against this global threat. He already has the strength and speed to match Shigarki. The OFA Quirk is also the only answer for the AFO Quirk in My Hero Academia.

Either way, Bakugo could really use some backup right now. The remaining heroes will either be heavily injured or deceased by this point.

