My Hero Academia Chapter 365 spoilers imply Mirko’s tragic fate

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 is not looking good for the Rabbit Hero.

In the previous chapter, the Pro Heroes struggled to hold the line against Tomura Shigaraki. Edgeshot made the decision to sacrifice himself to save Katsuki Bakugo and asked Mirko to keep Shigaraki away for as long as she possibly could.

Unfortunately for Mirko, Shigaraki is still too strong to deal with in My Hero Academia Chapter 365. The Rabbit Hero had already been seriously injured in the previous war, and her current state is far more severe.

Mirko is on the verge of death in the final arc. It remains to be seen if she will recover or not.

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 reveals just how far Mirko will go to fight Shigaraki

Mirko has been severely mutilated

In previous chapters, Shigaraki mutated his body so that multiple fingers would grow at a monstrous rate. He was able to destroy Mirko's prosthetic arm and leg, although she called for replacement spares in Chapter 347. Those parts didn't last very long in her ongoing battle.

Although she was able to land a powerful kick against Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 365, Mirko was caught with his mutated hand mouth. In a state of anger, she ended up tearing off her right arm. She was only left with a single leg that she could hop around with.

Best Jeanist used his Fiber Master Quirk to catch Mirko in the air. He also tied cables around her amputated limbs, preventing blood loss in the process. With the assistance of Best Jeanist, she repeatedly hit Shigaraki with a super move called Luna Rush.

Death flags have been raised for her

Near the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 365, Mirko suddenly remembered what Edgeshot told her about not dying with regrets.

Her current mission is to hold off Shigaraki until Bakugo's surgery is complete. Otherwise, the young student will be left to die at the villain's hands.

Mirko then told Shigaraki what she told the Nomus back in the Paranormal Liberation War: people only die when it's time for them to die.

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 is raising some very serious death flags for Mirko, so fans should be understandably worried.

Either way, Mirko will never be the same again

Even if she ends up surviving past My Hero Academia Chapter 365, Mirko is not going to be the same fighter. The series makes it clear that prosthetic limbs aren't nearly as strong as regular bodies. One example is Re-Destro, whose mechanical legs can barely support his Stress Quirk.

By the end of the war, Mirko would only have one good leg, assuming that she doesn't suffer any more injuries. Her only hope is that Eri learns how to use the Rewind Quirk to restore her back to her prime. Otherwise, she will be stuck with significantly weaker replacements for her missing body parts.

Mirko is running on her last few legs in My Hero Academia Chapter 365. Whether she lives or dies, she isn't going down without a fight. She doesn't care if she has to destroy her entire body. Her efforts won't be in vain, just as long as Bakugo is safe and sound.

