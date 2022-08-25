Twitter divided over Horikoshi resurrecting a major character in My Hero Academia Chapter 364

A few hours ago, Twitter became a warzone after the first spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364 were released on the platform. The spoilers for this latest chapter contain some of the most controversial decisions made by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.

Moments after the spoilers started circulating on social media, fans started a fight over their differences of opinions concerning the events that will transpire in this new chapter. Continue reading to learn more about the fan community's reaction on Twitter over My Hero Academia Chapter 364’s spoilers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 364 spoilers break the community with their revelations

Why are fans so divided?

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364 contain a lot of different topics that caused a rift within the community. However, the most controversial ones involve Bakugo’s death and the American government's decisions over Shigaraki. Fans do not know what to make of Horikoshi’s decision. As some remain ecstatic over his choices, others are questioning what his motive.

How are fans reacting on Twitter?

Above all else, My Hero Academia Chapter 364 caused Bakugo fans to feel overjoyed after learning that the explosive Hero does have a chance at survival. As revealed in the chapter, Edgeshot is willing to give his own life to save the young man’s destroyed heart.

tan @tobioheist

#mhaspoilers #mha364 a pro hero sacrificing himself to save a student FINALLY A USEFUL ADULT HERO DOING THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO a pro hero sacrificing himself to save a student FINALLY A USEFUL ADULT HERO DOING THEY’RE SUPPOSED TO#mhaspoilers #mha364 https://t.co/kTFHpn0Gb0

Wiwi @Ngoiwi I don't give a damn about MHA Mickey Mouse joke, criticism of Hori's writing and other reader annoyances

All I remember is that BAKUGO IS ALIVE, ALIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE I don't give a damn about MHA Mickey Mouse joke, criticism of Hori's writing and other reader annoyances All I remember is that BAKUGO IS ALIVE, ALIIIIIIIIIIIIIVE https://t.co/lsbKSK9Gfa

Meanwhile, Edgeshot fans are saddened by the revelation of his imminent death, but are praising him for his selfless decision to save Bakugo. In fact, most fans on Twitter agree that Edgeshot is the true Hero of My Hero Academia Chapter 364.

好き💣 | katsuki get yo ass up. @sukii_san #MHA364

why do people keep saying “he’s killing himself for bkg” edgeshot is literally a PRO HERO, it’s his job to prioritize other people’s lives that need saving, Bakugou is literally a CHILD, if there’s a way of saving him then obviously he’d make such a great sacrifice. why do people keep saying “he’s killing himself for bkg” edgeshot is literally a PRO HERO, it’s his job to prioritize other people’s lives that need saving, Bakugou is literally a CHILD, if there’s a way of saving him then obviously he’d make such a great sacrifice. #MHA364why do people keep saying “he’s killing himself for bkg” edgeshot is literally a PRO HERO, it’s his job to prioritize other people’s lives that need saving, Bakugou is literally a CHILD, if there’s a way of saving him then obviously he’d make such a great sacrifice.

adre 🍊 commissions open! dm me @mhalovebot Since Bakugou's hero uniform was like, charred and broken, I hope he gets a uniform redesign or get it have some upgrades.



What if he takes inspiration from EdgeShot's hero uniform in way to honor him for saving his life? Hmm. Since Bakugou's hero uniform was like, charred and broken, I hope he gets a uniform redesign or get it have some upgrades.What if he takes inspiration from EdgeShot's hero uniform in way to honor him for saving his life? Hmm. https://t.co/UjJc7AwyVd

mori @ginmawri EDGESHOT MY HERO PROMISE I'LL REMEMBER YOU FOREVER twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA The final double-page spread shows Edgeshot's full face. He says he will become the heart of Bakugou and prepares to use his supreme ninpou. End of chapter #MHA364 The final double-page spread shows Edgeshot's full face. He says he will become the heart of Bakugou and prepares to use his supreme ninpou. End of chapter #MHA364 OMGGGGGEDGESHOT MY HEROPROMISE I'LL REMEMBER YOU FOREVER #MHA364 OMGGGGG 😭😭😭 EDGESHOT MY HERO 😭😭😭 PROMISE I'LL REMEMBER YOU FOREVER #MHA364 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

While Bakugo stans are crying tears of joy, many other fans are complaining about the decision to save Bakugo miraculously. These fans argue that this choice takes away the seriousness of the war against Shigaraki by making every important character survive no matter what happens.

Jony ☘︎ @midoriiyuh #MHASpoilers

1. Deku’s “I am here” moment

2. No stakes or consequences in the final war arc

3. Makes chap 362 meaningless

4. Were gonna get a stinky bakugo and deku team up againt shigaraki instead of the 1v1 like its been building up to #MHA364 Things this revival ruins:1. Deku’s “I am here” moment2. No stakes or consequences in the final war arc3. Makes chap 362 meaningless4. Were gonna get a stinky bakugo and deku team up againt shigaraki instead of the 1v1 like its been building up to #MHASpoilers #MHA364 Things this revival ruins:1. Deku’s “I am here” moment2. No stakes or consequences in the final war arc3. Makes chap 362 meaningless4. Were gonna get a stinky bakugo and deku team up againt shigaraki instead of the 1v1 like its been building up to

While these two factions continue to argue over Bakugo’s revival, another rose to give a more neutral opinion on the matter. According to them, bringing Bakugo back does not give the character plot armor, as his resurrection will have consequences for the My Hero Academia universe. Edgeshot will definitely die by giving Bakugo a new heart, but at the same time, Mirko could also lose her life while buying him time.

mj 💥 @tojis_tiddies #mha364 twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA The final double-page spread shows Edgeshot's full face. He says he will become the heart of Bakugou and prepares to use his supreme ninpou. End of chapter #MHA364 The final double-page spread shows Edgeshot's full face. He says he will become the heart of Bakugou and prepares to use his supreme ninpou. End of chapter #MHA364 ppl mad about this as if these adult heroes are gonna sit back and let a kid die like ofc they’re willing to sacrifice themselves for a student they forced to participate in a WAR be serious #mhaspoilers ppl mad about this as if these adult heroes are gonna sit back and let a kid die like ofc they’re willing to sacrifice themselves for a student they forced to participate in a WAR be serious #mhaspoilers #mha364 twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…

• @xnosea #MHA364 #MHASpoilers i think what ever edgeshot is doing is gonna work cuz hori was really pushing the passing on to the new generation this chapter but who knows man #MHA364 #MHASpoilers i think what ever edgeshot is doing is gonna work cuz hori was really pushing the passing on to the new generation this chapter but who knows man https://t.co/XrYkWZ0fC6

✨Natalia✨ @nat_amused #MHA364 though I understand how plot-wise, this is the old generation passing the baton to the new generation, I don't want edgeshot and Mirko (and possibly jeanist) to be sacrificed #MHA364 though I understand how plot-wise, this is the old generation passing the baton to the new generation, I don't want edgeshot and Mirko (and possibly jeanist) to be sacrificed

Speaking of the Rabbit Hero, Mirko fans are begging Horikoshi to spare the bunny-themed Hero, as she has suddenly become the next candidate to die at Shigaraki’s hands. The villain has been taunting Mirko about becoming another corpse for Deku to see upon his arrival since the last chapter. This, combined with the sudden request from Edgeshot to buy him some time, made fans think that Mirko might die as well.

enderr @ender_enderr Rukasu @RukasuMHA He asks Miruko to hold Shigaraki in the meantime, even if she dies in the process, and says that he will not accept this death, that they cannot let this stopped heart lead to the end of a life. He will make up for the parts that were lost #MHA364 He asks Miruko to hold Shigaraki in the meantime, even if she dies in the process, and says that he will not accept this death, that they cannot let this stopped heart lead to the end of a life. He will make up for the parts that were lost #MHA364 MIRKO CANT DIE, I REFUSE twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… MIRKO CANT DIE, I REFUSE twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… https://t.co/mVjOHcztSP

ancee 🙆🏻‍♀️ @ceewxnder #MHA364 #MHASpoilers



MIRKO BABY YOU WILL NOT DIE ON ME I WONT ACCEPT IT MIRKO BABY YOU WILL NOT DIE ON ME I WONT ACCEPT IT #MHA364 #MHASpoilersMIRKO BABY YOU WILL NOT DIE ON ME I WONT ACCEPT IT https://t.co/Zja7kjHDoH

toby @ 🐈🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱 @Zanazemta mha spoilers /

.

.

.

respectfully i love bakugou but if mirko dies keeping shiggy at bay in order to resurrect him im killing him myself mha spoilers /...respectfully i love bakugou but if mirko dies keeping shiggy at bay in order to resurrect him im killing him myself

Fans are also wondering where Midoriya could be, as there is no sign of him in My Hero Academia Chapter 364’s spoilers. It seems the green-haired Hero is taking his sweet time before he arrives to aid his friends in the battle against Shigaraki.

Giulioskji @giulioskji #MHA364

Now it's becoming a personal issue.

WHERE IS DEKU? T^T Now it's becoming a personal issue.WHERE IS DEKU? T^T #MHA364 Now it's becoming a personal issue.WHERE IS DEKU? T^T

Some fans are also disappointed since Deku will never have a reaction after seeing Bakugo lying dead on the ground. They were expecting Midoriya to become feral after seeing his best friend dead, but that looks like an impossible scenario now.

bakugo's not dead @qrtgaibngeng No berserk deku i guess No berserk deku i guess 💔

♡chia♡ @nezukoislovely like i'm happy bakugo might still get to live but i can see why people are upset because sometimes it's good to go out with a bang (quite literally) and just leave a character dead not to mention we didn't even get a deku reaction or even the rest of the class like i'm happy bakugo might still get to live but i can see why people are upset because sometimes it's good to go out with a bang (quite literally) and just leave a character dead not to mention we didn't even get a deku reaction or even the rest of the class

My Hero Academia Chapter 364 also revealed that the American Government is thinking about supporting Shigaraki. This revelation surprised many fans, who were not expecting world governments to start trying to get on Shigaraki’s good graces.

Miner @Miner_626 #MHA364 #MHASpoilers



America: *sends their most powerful hero to go and defeat the villains in japan



Also America: *Becomes Pro-AFO the minute things become bad America: *sends their most powerful hero to go and defeat the villains in japanAlso America: *Becomes Pro-AFO the minute things become bad #MHA364 #MHASpoilers America: *sends their most powerful hero to go and defeat the villains in japanAlso America: *Becomes Pro-AFO the minute things become bad https://t.co/FpfoniiC2S

maria 🐥💙 @touyaseyelashes the fact that there are AFO apologists is so funny like if AFO ran for president in america you know he would win #mhaspoilers the fact that there are AFO apologists is so funny like if AFO ran for president in america you know he would win #mhaspoilers

Still, there is another large portion of the fandom that was not surprised by this revelation. Fans, mostly Americans, are saying that this exact situation would happen in the real world if someone like Shigaraki existed.

🌧 @yatoako #MHASpoilers #MHA364



why am I not surprised that america has afo stans Rukasu @RukasuMHA Cut to Washington D.C. and we see that General Aghpar is talking to the president. He says that they need to take the opportunity to finish off Shigaraki. Outside there are protests and destruction, including a sign that says "We Are All For One" #MHA364 Cut to Washington D.C. and we see that General Aghpar is talking to the president. He says that they need to take the opportunity to finish off Shigaraki. Outside there are protests and destruction, including a sign that says "We Are All For One" #MHA364 why am I not surprised that america has afo stans twitter.com/rukasumha/stat… #MHASpoilers #MHA364why am I not surprised that america has afo stans twitter.com/rukasumha/stat…

aleah ⚡🔜animenyc @khaotiklly #MHA364 #MHASpoilers

america rly saw afo/shiggy and said "no more quirk control laws? 2nd amendment slay! say less brother" and signed tf up america rly saw afo/shiggy and said "no more quirk control laws? 2nd amendment slay! say less brother" and signed tf up #MHA364 #MHASpoilers america rly saw afo/shiggy and said "no more quirk control laws? 2nd amendment slay! say less brother" and signed tf up 💀

Nonetheless, the most important scenes for fans concerning America were the panels that contained All Might and Stars and Stripe together. The two most powerful Heroes, who wanted nothing more than to create a better world, are now ready to let go of the fight.

🥽🏹⚡AJ ⚡🏹🥽 @ilsecrit



The two biggest heroes from the two largest powers in this story and all they wanted was to leave a better world for those who come after.



AND AMERICA HAS BASICALLY ALREADY SIDED WITH AFO?!



#MHASPOILERS #MHA364 Okay. Can we talk about these panels for a moment.The two biggest heroes from the two largest powers in this story and all they wanted was to leave a better world for those who come after.AND AMERICA HAS BASICALLY ALREADY SIDED WITH AFO?! Okay. Can we talk about these panels for a moment.The two biggest heroes from the two largest powers in this story and all they wanted was to leave a better world for those who come after.AND AMERICA HAS BASICALLY ALREADY SIDED WITH AFO?! #MHASPOILERS #MHA364 https://t.co/knsLeS241P

zai ♡ @gyuslosver #MHASpoilers #mha364 #bnha364



they really were like father and daughter....THEY SHOULDVE BEEN ABLE TO MEET ONE LAST TIME they really were like father and daughter....THEY SHOULDVE BEEN ABLE TO MEET ONE LAST TIME #MHASpoilers #mha364 #bnha364they really were like father and daughter....THEY SHOULDVE BEEN ABLE TO MEET ONE LAST TIME https://t.co/QMNWirWKfV

Fans are also commenting about Hawks’ determination while battling AFO. My Hero Academia Chapter 364 spoilers showed that the Hero was still willing to risk his life to save as many innocents as possible. He is already in a critical state, but the number two Hero continues to inspire fans on Twitter.

joe✧ @keigohero #mhaspoilers

.

.

.

"Buy time" and you better survive doing so "Buy time" and you better survive doing so #mhaspoilers..."Buy time" and you better survive doing so😭😭 https://t.co/UnwywC3oLp

As it always happens, the spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 364 caused the community to come up with inventive and hilarious memes about the events of the chapter.

sparky @_IGoBySparky_ #MHA364



All For One when the American public support him after murking Star and Stripe All For One when the American public support him after murking Star and Stripe #MHA364All For One when the American public support him after murking Star and Stripe https://t.co/PafVOFX0TI

Final thoughts

Bakugo as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

While most fans were expecting Bakugo to be brought back in some way, no one had predicted the unexpected outcome from the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364. To save his life, at least two Heroes are most likely going to lose theirs. This means that even if Bakugo is revived, Shigaraki’s goal of killing as many Heroes as he can is still a success.

Seeing the American government siding with Shigaraki may have been yet another shock for fans, but it absolutely makes sense. They have already lost their most powerful Hero in the war against the villain. Therefore, american citizens feel demoralized and fear that Shigaraki will decide to kill them next.

Shigaraki as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

While My Hero Academia Chapter 364 will definitely be a controversial addition to the series, fans need to consider the context of the events that are taking place. As weird as it may sound, everything Horikoshi is doing has a purpose behind it, even if we are unable to understand his actions at the moment.

