Twitter divided over Horikoshi resurrecting a major character in My Hero Academia Chapter 364

A few hours ago, Twitter became a warzone after the first spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364 were released on the platform. The spoilers for this latest chapter contain some of the most controversial decisions made by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi.
Moments after the spoilers started circulating on social media, fans started a fight over their differences of opinions concerning the events that will transpire in this new chapter. Continue reading to learn more about the fan community's reaction on Twitter over My Hero Academia Chapter 364’s spoilers.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in this article unless otherwise specified.
My Hero Academia Chapter 364 spoilers break the community with their revelations
Why are fans so divided?
The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364 contain a lot of different topics that caused a rift within the community. However, the most controversial ones involve Bakugo’s death and the American government's decisions over Shigaraki. Fans do not know what to make of Horikoshi’s decision. As some remain ecstatic over his choices, others are questioning what his motive.
How are fans reacting on Twitter?
Above all else, My Hero Academia Chapter 364 caused Bakugo fans to feel overjoyed after learning that the explosive Hero does have a chance at survival. As revealed in the chapter, Edgeshot is willing to give his own life to save the young man’s destroyed heart.
Meanwhile, Edgeshot fans are saddened by the revelation of his imminent death, but are praising him for his selfless decision to save Bakugo. In fact, most fans on Twitter agree that Edgeshot is the true Hero of My Hero Academia Chapter 364.
While Bakugo stans are crying tears of joy, many other fans are complaining about the decision to save Bakugo miraculously. These fans argue that this choice takes away the seriousness of the war against Shigaraki by making every important character survive no matter what happens.
While these two factions continue to argue over Bakugo’s revival, another rose to give a more neutral opinion on the matter. According to them, bringing Bakugo back does not give the character plot armor, as his resurrection will have consequences for the My Hero Academia universe. Edgeshot will definitely die by giving Bakugo a new heart, but at the same time, Mirko could also lose her life while buying him time.
Speaking of the Rabbit Hero, Mirko fans are begging Horikoshi to spare the bunny-themed Hero, as she has suddenly become the next candidate to die at Shigaraki’s hands. The villain has been taunting Mirko about becoming another corpse for Deku to see upon his arrival since the last chapter. This, combined with the sudden request from Edgeshot to buy him some time, made fans think that Mirko might die as well.
Fans are also wondering where Midoriya could be, as there is no sign of him in My Hero Academia Chapter 364’s spoilers. It seems the green-haired Hero is taking his sweet time before he arrives to aid his friends in the battle against Shigaraki.
Some fans are also disappointed since Deku will never have a reaction after seeing Bakugo lying dead on the ground. They were expecting Midoriya to become feral after seeing his best friend dead, but that looks like an impossible scenario now.
My Hero Academia Chapter 364 also revealed that the American Government is thinking about supporting Shigaraki. This revelation surprised many fans, who were not expecting world governments to start trying to get on Shigaraki’s good graces.
Still, there is another large portion of the fandom that was not surprised by this revelation. Fans, mostly Americans, are saying that this exact situation would happen in the real world if someone like Shigaraki existed.
Nonetheless, the most important scenes for fans concerning America were the panels that contained All Might and Stars and Stripe together. The two most powerful Heroes, who wanted nothing more than to create a better world, are now ready to let go of the fight.
Fans are also commenting about Hawks’ determination while battling AFO. My Hero Academia Chapter 364 spoilers showed that the Hero was still willing to risk his life to save as many innocents as possible. He is already in a critical state, but the number two Hero continues to inspire fans on Twitter.
As it always happens, the spoilers of My Hero Academia Chapter 364 caused the community to come up with inventive and hilarious memes about the events of the chapter.
Final thoughts
While most fans were expecting Bakugo to be brought back in some way, no one had predicted the unexpected outcome from the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 364. To save his life, at least two Heroes are most likely going to lose theirs. This means that even if Bakugo is revived, Shigaraki’s goal of killing as many Heroes as he can is still a success.
Seeing the American government siding with Shigaraki may have been yet another shock for fans, but it absolutely makes sense. They have already lost their most powerful Hero in the war against the villain. Therefore, american citizens feel demoralized and fear that Shigaraki will decide to kill them next.
While My Hero Academia Chapter 364 will definitely be a controversial addition to the series, fans need to consider the context of the events that are taking place. As weird as it may sound, everything Horikoshi is doing has a purpose behind it, even if we are unable to understand his actions at the moment.
