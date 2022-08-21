My Hero Academia: 8 characters who should’ve had more fights in the series

There are certain fighters that should've had more screentime in My Hero Academia. Everybody gets a chance to showcase themselves in this series. However, with such a large cast of characters, some fighters only get a single moment in the sun. Unfortunately, they are often banished to the shadows after their introductions.

My Hero Academia has plenty of characters who deserve another fight or two. Some of them have really cool powers that haven't been properly utilized. Kohei Horikoshi should've definitely given them more to do in this story. Whether they are heroes or villains, they absolutely deserved more screentime.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the manga.

These characters deserved more opportunities to showcase their skills in My Hero Academia

8) Mezo Shoji

My Hero Academia fans have taken a liking to Mezo for his strange powers. He can duplicate parts of his body and use them for offensive and defensive purposes. Mezo can be a fighter and provide support on the frontlines with his multiple arms and eyes.

Like most Class 1-A students, Mezo often gets lost in the shuffle and Horikoshi doesn't have too much time for him. Beyond a few showings in the early days of the series, he doesn't get to do much in My Hero Academia.

At the very least, he might be getting his fight in the final arc of My Hero Academia. Mezo is set to fight Spinner at the Central Hospital. Given their Mutant Quirks, this will be a very symbolic fight. Both of them suffered discrimination for their looks, yet they chose to go about it very differently.

7) Yo Shindo

Yo Shindo is a student at Kensubutsu Academy. With the power to generate massive shockwaves, his destructive capabilities are completely off the charts. He is among the most powerful students not from the U.A.

Shindo doesn't get the most screentime beyond his introductory arc in the Provisional Hero License Exam arc. However, he does reappear later against Muscular during the Tartatus Escapees arc, but that's about it.

It would've been cool to see what he could really do at full power, since his Quirk has a lot of untapped potential.

6) Magne

Magne was part of the original League of Villains in My Hero Academia. She had a very specific Quirk but it was very useful for support purposes.

Magnetism allows her to apply magnetic polarity based on a person's gender, with men being polarized in a southern direction and women in the north. Viewers never really got to see her full capabilities with the Quirk. She barely used it during the Forest Training Camp arc.

Magne's time in My Hero Academia was very short lived. She was swiftly taken out by Overhaul during the Shie Hassaikai arc. Unfortunately, this female villain never got the chance to really expand her powers or personality.

5) Geten

Despite having a situational Quirk, he is truly a force of nature in this series. Geten has the ability to manipulate large quantities of ice. He even awakened his Quirk so he could freeze water nearby. Furthermore, Geten doesn't need a snowy climate to survive on the battlefield.

Regardless, his only major fight was against Dabi and his fire powers. Geten's role in the story was significantly reduced in the Paranormal Liberation War. Readers didn't get to see much from his match against Cementoss.

Now that he is currently serving a jail sentence, Geten no longer has any use in My Hero Academia. There is so much wasted potential with this powerful villain. It would've been nice to see what he could really do.

4) Atsuhiro Sako

Mr. Compress is a flashy entertainer at heart who always loves to put on a good show in My Hero Academia. With the ability to compress everything into marbles, he is a very resourceful villain with enough prep time.

Unfortunately, he never gets a chance to shine in this series, despite his membership in the League of Villains. Compress always takes a backseat to more prominent teammates like Dabi and Himiko Toga. Even someone like Spinner had more focus against the Meta Liberation Army.

Compress is among the only villains without a dedicated singles fight in My Hero Academia. It would've been interesting to see what tricks he had up his sleeve.

3) Setsuna Tokage

Class 1-B doesn't get many fights in general. Their biggest moment in the spotlight was the Joint Training arc, which was their best chance to show off their skills.

Setsuna Tokage is a very unconventional fighter with her Quirk. She can split her body into 50 pieces, float int he air for extended periods of time, and even regenerate from injuries. Sadly for Setsuna, her team was completely dismantled by Bakugo in the fourth round.

There is no doubt that My Hero Academia did her dirty. Setsuna is a highly recommended student without a single good showcase in this series. It really doesn't help with accusations that Horikoshi overlooks his female characters.

2) Rikiya Yotsubashi - Re-Destro

Amidst the turbulent state of society, Re-Destro believes that hero society is completely broken. With the power of his Stress Quirk, he manifests his rage into raw power.

Interestingly, he is never dealt with by pure strength alone. Shigaraki only defeated Re-Destro with the power of Decay, which doesn't require much physical input in My Hero Academia. It would've been interesting to see how Re-Destro would fare against Izuku Midoriya and the OFA Quirk.

He brawled with Edgeshot during the Paranormal Liberation War. Unfortunately, with so much ensuing chaos in that arc, most of their fight wasn't even shown. Now that he's been arrested, it's unlikely that Re-Destro will make a play in this series, which is a shame.

1) Shinya Kamihara - Edgeshot

Edgeshot is a ninja hero with a standout design. Ranked number four in the Pro Hero rankings, he is a force to be reckoned with. Edgeshot can stretch himself into very thin strings. He is fast enough to catch most enemies off guard.

Unfortunately, he rarely gets to display his powers in My Hero Academia. More often than not, he provides support to other heroes. His only dedicated singles match was against Re-Destro in the Paranormal Liberation War, but that was mostly off-screen.

Even now in the final arc, Edgeshot just disappears into the background, even during critical moments like Tomura Shigaraki versus Katsuki Bakugo. Some fans like to joke that Horikoshi forgot about him altogether.

