My Hero Academia: 8 villains that Deku could beat by himself

Izuku Midoriya, better known as Deku, has grown into a very powerful character in My Hero Academia. His exponential growth has been absolutely crazy over the years. He went from a Quirkless boy to mastering several of them in the series.

Obviously, he won't be taking on Tomura Shigaraki or even Gigantomachia at full power, but he can still deal with less dangerous threats. Therefore, it is safe to say that Deku is strong enough to fend off most villains in My Hero Academia.

As such, today we will be looking into eight villains from the series who Deku can defeat on his own. Fans need to know that for the sake of this article, there will be mentions of manga spoilers from the current arc. Taking that into account, you may proceed with your reading.

By this point in My Hero Academia, these villains wouldn't stand a chance against Deku

8) Goto Imasuji - Muscular

At the beginning of the My Hero Academia series, Muscular posed a major threat to the heroes with his Pump Up Quirk. This forced Deku to go beyond 100% with his OFA Quirk. However, by the time they met again during the Tartarus Escapees arc, Deku was able to efficiently deal with Muscular.

In all fairness, Muscular was somewhat weakened by Yo Shindo and his Virbate Quirk, so he wasn't fighting Deku at full strength. Of course, if they were to have a rematch on equal footing, he would still lose badly. In addition, Deku now has access to the Fa Jin Quirk, which lets him build up kinetic energy for explosive results. His physical stats are much higher now in My Hero Academia, so he can most likely outspeed and overpower Muscular in that state.

7) Moonfish

Despite his limited screentime, Moonfish is still a death row inmate with a dangerous Quirk. He was able to hold off Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki during the Forest Training Camp arc. Thankfully, the monster was taken down by a fully powered Dark Shadow.

Moonfish covers a great distance with his Blade-Tooth Quirk, so Deku could rely on his Smokescreen for evasive purposes. He can also maintain his distance by using a combination of Float and Blackwhip, but Deku is smart enough to create diversions against Moonfish. All he needs is the right opening to land a finishing blow. Moreover, Moonfish probably wouldn't surive a direct hit from a 100% smash attack, which is one of the most powerful moves in My Hero Academia.

6) Himiko Toga

In spite of their youth, Deku and Toga can outspeed most adults in My Hero Academia. Their natural reflexes are some of the fastest in the entire series. However, during the final arc, Toga was still able to catch Deku off-guard.

While facing her in a battle, the protagonist needs to be very careful with her. With her fierce killing intent, Toga could simply transform into Ochako Uraraka, which she has already done in the past. All she would need is to copy the Zero Gravity Quirk to fool the hero. But at this junction, Deku just needs to avoid her touch, or else she can send him airborne and then splatter him to the ground.

But Deku is a very stable-minded person, whereas Toga is mentally unwell and prone to angry outbursts. Surely, he would have a clear mind to capture her with the Blackwhip technique.

5) Chizome Akaguro - Stain

Their first encounter took place back in the Hero Killer arc. Sure, it took the combined efforts of three Class 1-A students to subdue this dangerous criminal, but back then Deku was yet to fully master the OFA Quirk.

But at this point in My Hero Academia, he doesn't need backup for this battle. Deku is definitely fast enough to catch up with Stain. He also has more combat experience and better control with the OFA Quirk. Additionally, the protagonist can even use Fa Jin to build up more speed and strength.

Stain often relies on using sharp weapons to draw blood from his enemies. By doing so, he can lick their blood and paralyze targets with his Quirk. But Deku can simply counter this by using Blackwhip to maintain distance.

4) Toyo Todoroki - Dabi

This is a fight that needs to end as soon as possible. Dabi can produce the hottest flames in the entire series, so Deku cannot allow himself to get burnt into a crisp. But what doesn't help is that Dabi's fire can also spread very quickly.

However, the sickly villain doesn't have much durability. Gran Torino was able to knock him out with a simple kick back in the Hideout Raid arc. Dabi is more akin to a squishy wizard than a bulky warrior in My Hero Academia. Deku's best shot is to fly towards Dabi at high speeds and land a devastating punch. Therefore, he cannot let the battle go on for too long.

3) Kaina Tsutsumi - Lady Nagant

Lady Nagant is an expert sniper who rarely misses a single shot. Even someone like Hawks, who is Japan's current Pro Hero 2, is scared of her. However, despite her strength and skill, Lady Nagant is still no match for Deku in My Hero Academia. He perfectly demonstrated this during their encounter in the Tartarus Escapees arc.

By using a combination of Fa Jin and Blackwhip, he can utilize the OFA Quirk at 45% and still move at incredible speeds. Not many villains can keep up with him by this point. Moreover, he can also use Smokescreen to block visibility.

2) Kai Chisaki - Overhaul

For the sake of this list, we will be thinking of Overhaul using his most powerful form, not his current handicapped one. This powerful villain can reassemble and disassemble anything he touches in the series.

Deku had to previously rely on Eri's Rewind Quirk just so he could use the OFA Quirk at 100%. However, there is a more efficient way of maintaining that power and speed. Deku just needs to use the Faux 100% technique he used against Lady Nagant to achieve the same results.

Overhaul should not be taken lightly by any means. However, Deku is fast enough to avoid his attacks. The hero can also stay in the air with his Float Quirk. By doing so, he can keep away from the environmental hazards that Overhaul may cause, such as giant spikes from the ground.

1) Rikiya Yotsubashi - Re-Destro

Deku has never met the former leader of the Meta Liberation Army. This would be quite the slugfest between powerful brawlers. According to the Ultra Analysis Book, Re-Destro's stats are maxed out within the A+ range, but he is among the very few characters who can physically match Deku.

Re-Destro powers himself up through stress in My Hero Academia. He can turn into a hulking giant within a few seconds. However, ever since his crippling injury at the hands of Shigaraki, he has been forced to rely on mechanical legs. They break rather easily, so he can no longer use the full extent of his power.

But Deku can easily figure out a way to destroy the prosthetics. This would leave the villain in a vulnerable state. It won't be easy, but Deku does have multiple Quirks he can use to his advantage.

And so ends this listicle. But villains are a constant in My Hero Academia universe. As the manga progresses, more antagonists will rise to pose a threat to not only the heroes but also the civilians. Thankfully, we have a strong protagonist with us who can manage to save the day with his OFA Quirks and intellect.

