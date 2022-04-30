My Hero Academia: How does Blackwhip function?

Blackwhip is the second Quirk that Izuku Midoriya had to learn in My Hero Academia, but it took him quite a while.

During the final round of the Joint Training arc, Deku suddenly gained the ability to spawn black tendrils from his body. However, he could barely control his newfound powers. A previous OFA user ended up explaining the situation to him.

It turns out that Deku is now worthy of inheriting the Quirks of previous OFA users. Blackwhip just so happens to be his first one in My Hero Academia. However, it functions very differently from the regular OFA Quirk. At the very least, Deku's body can handle it now.

How does Blackwhip work in My Hero Academia?

It was a scary moment for Deku when he learned his new ability. Not even his mentor was able to unlock the full potential of the OFA Quirk. This article will provide a small breakdown of the Blackwhip Quirk, including what it does and why it is the way it is.

Blackwhip is powered through emotions

Deku can produce massive black tendrils made up of pure energy. However, their power ultimately depends on his emotional state. Blackwhip is at its strongest whenever Deku is very angry.

It's highly recommended for users to have a muscular build and a reinforced skeleton. Otherwise, it will be difficult to use this Quirk, since it requires a lot of physicality. Deku was able to train his body throughout My Hero Academia, so he was already prepared.

Strengths and weaknesses

It's no secret that Kohei Horikoshi is a big fan of the Spider-Man series. My Hero Academia draws many parallels to Marvel Comics. Now his main character can do what Spider-Man can do. This secondary Quirk is much stronger when empowered with the OFA Quirk.

Blackwhip can be used to effectively capture targets. It's particularly useful from a long-range distance. Speaking of which, Deku can also travel the same way Spider-Man does. He can increase his mobility by grabbing onto nearby objects and swinging on them.

However, Deku needs to keep his emotions in check. Otherwise, he can easily lose control of his Quirk. Blackwhip can go berserk if Deku is not careful. My Hero Academia demonstrated this during the Joint Training session. Had it not been for Ochako Uraraka, he could've gravely injured himself.

The former user was Daigoro Banjo

Daigoro in action here in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

According to My Hero Academia lore, Daigoro was the fifth OFA user in history. He was known for his impressive acts of heroism. Unfortunately, he perished in a fight with All For One. Before that happened, Daigoro successfully transferred his OFA Quirk to the sixth user, En.

Daigoro first appeared in the Sports Festival arc as a shadowy figure. When Deku was brainwashed by Hitoshi Shinso, the OFA users made him snap out of it. Coincidentally, Daigoro would reappear in the Joint Training arc, where Deku had to fight Shinso once again.

Daigoro is the one who explained how the Quirk Factors worked inside OFA. He also wished Deku good luck for the rest of his journey. From that point forward, Deku would fully master his Blackwhip Quirk.

