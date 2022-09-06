My Hero Academia: How Foldabody may revive a dead character

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 365

The final war in My Hero Academia is still underway, with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Many Pro Heroes are struggling to deal with Tomura Shigaraki at the floating U.A. High School.

Katsuki Bakugo may or may not be dead at this point. Shigaraki viciously attacked him and forced his heart to stop beating. However, several heroes are making one final stand to save the young student.

Edgeshot's Quirk, Foldabody, will be the deciding factor on what happens next. Thanks to the Quirk, the Pro Hero is surprisingly good with medical expertise.

Zenith is Edgeshot's ultimate move performed using the Foldabody Quirk

The chapter starts with a narration talking about Edgeshot's quirk, saying that his ultimate move allows his body to become as thin as a spider's web. He is dissolving and going inside Bakugou's chest, and uses one of the bubbles Wash gave him to sanitize his body

Zenith was first used in My Hero Academia Chapter 364. However, it wasn't fully explained until the next chapter.

Zenith is a variation of Thousand Sheet Pierce. Using this Quirk, Edgeshot can flatten himself and turn into a thin series of strings. He perfected this move by training for several years.

Zenith is perfect for invasive surgeries. When Edgeshot becomes thin like a spider's web, he can infiltrate bodies easily. He can effectively mend damaged organs by stitching them back together. His technique can also potentially restart a person's failing heart.

My Hero Academia Chapter 365 reveals that Edgeshot's main goal is to replace Bakugo's heart. However, the process will take a heavy toll on his body since he will be stretching himself very thin. He will likely die in the next few chapters, but he is more than willing to make the sacrifice.

Edgeshot cannot perform the surgery alone in My Hero Academia

I still can't believe how creative Kacchan's revival is.



The heroes from chapter 1: "There's nothing we can do… We just have to wait until someone with the right quirk shows up"



Edgeshot, without a healing quirk: "Hold my beer"

My Hero Academia has a very strong focus on teamwork. Like any good surgical team, Edgeshot needs some medical assistance for his procedure.

Wash made sure to sterilize Edgeshot with the Clean Bubble Quirk so that the hero would not infect Bakugo from the inside. Best Jeanist also tried sewing up the student's ripped organs with his Fiber Master Quirk.

Edgeshot is certainly doing most of the work, but he cannot do it by himself. Bakugo is lucky that he is surrounded by heroes with very specific Quirks. If he were in any other location, he would certainly be dead. A team like Endeavor and Hawks wouldn't be able to do anything about his situation.

The process takes a lot of time

When shigaraki just rips mirko in half then what?

Edgeshot uses a very technical Quirk in My Hero Academia. Keep in mind that he is about to perform life-saving surgery. He requires a great deal of concentration since he is dealing with vital organs.

For this reason, Edgeshot told Mirko to hold off Shigaraki for as long as she could. Otherwise, the villain could interrupt the entire process.

There is a very real possibility that several heroes will die for the sake of Bakugo. Edgeshot will certainly be a goner once the surgery is completed.

It remains to be seen how Bakugo will react if he comes back in My Hero Academia. If he does, he will certainly appreciate what Edgeshot has done for him in the final war.

