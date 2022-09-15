My Hero Academia chapter 366 spoilers and raw scans: Shigaraki continues to evolve as Deku arrives at U.A.

For the last six chapters, readers have been anticipating Midoriya’s return to the battle, and My Hero Academia chapter 366 finally puts an end to the wait. As per the spoilers, the chapter explains Shigaraki’s new move and marks the protagonist’s return to the fray.

While readers expected more news about Bakugo’s current state following the two-week break, My Hero Academia chapter 366 spoilers do not mention anything about the explosive hero. However, a sudden emphasis has been put on Sir Nighteye’s prediction about Deku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 366.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 raw scans show the heroes distracting Shigaraki before Deku joins the battle

In the last chapter, Edgeshot turned his body into thin strings like surgical sutures and started to repair Bakugo’s organs from the inside. Enraged that the heroes were making an effort to save the boy when no one helped Tenko Shimura, Shigaraki started to attack Mirko and others. He realized that Bakugo’s earlier attack did some damage to his body and, in retaliation, created the likeness of his deceased family members from his flesh.

According to the spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 366 is titled Peaches.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 spoilers

According to the spoilers, the chapter begins with the narration explaining that Shigaraki’s modified body will always seek out an ideal form. In order to cope with the damage to his body and his inner turmoil, he turns the likenesses of his family members (the ones he made out of his own flesh) into hands similar to the ones he used to wear, only these function more like armor.

Shigaraki hits Mirko with a Smash, presumably knocking her unconscious. He then attacks Mirio, telling the latter that he poses no threat to Shigaraki in his current state. The villain easily defeats the Big 3’s attempts and tears through the cage Best Jeanist makes for him.

Mirio begins to wonder if Sir Nighteye’s prediction will come true. Suddenly, Mandalay begins transmitting a message asking the heroes to lower the barrier around U.A. and hold Shigaraki off for two seconds. However, the heroes realize that two seconds is too long in their current predicament.

Remembering his mentor’s words about smiles being important to the future, Mirio makes a silly move which makes Shigaraki pause in his tracks and forces a laugh out of him. Just then, the American jets arrive at U.A. alongside Deku, who drops out of the sky and hits Shigaraki with a Smash.

Speculations

Shigaraki's manifestation in chapter 365 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The exact specifics of Shigaraki’s body are unclear from My Hero Academia chapter 366 spoilers, but the general gist is that he will never stop evolving. His body will adapt to every circumstance and create a solution for every problem. Therefore, the only way to defeat Shigaraki seems to be to attack him faster than he can adapt, something Bakugo had likely figured out earlier.

If this is indeed the future that Sir Nighteye had foreseen, then according to him, only Midoriya can change it. Deku’s arrival was long anticipated to the point where readers were getting frustrated with Horikoshi for delaying it. If the spoilers are correct, then the grandness of his entrance will likely be a fitting reward for the wait.

The unidentified flying objects from chapter 357 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

It appears that the speculations were correct, and the unidentified flying objects that Deku saw in chapter 357 were indeed the American jets that accompanied Star and Stripe. It would seem that despite the protests from the American President, the pilots remained loyal to Agpar and Star and continued to help the Japanese heroes.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 spoilers do not mention Bakugo or Edgeshot, only that Best Jeanist is currently protecting their bodies. Deku’s reaction to Bakugo’s current state will be pivotal unless he has already been informed about the proceedings and Edgeshot’s subsequent attempt at resurrecting the boy. Hopefully, the official translation will elaborate on this issue.

