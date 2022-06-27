My Hero Academia Chapter 357: Endeavor is fighting for brighter future for young heroes, All For One about to unleash secret weapon

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 is finally out after a few days of intrigue and excitement from fans. After last week’s touching chapter, Endeavor is ready and more resolved than ever to continue the fight against All for One.

This week’s chapter proves just how much the flame Hero wants to win, as it does not give readers a break and is full of action-packed moments from beginning to end. So, let’s go through the exciting events from My Hero Academia Chapter 357 and the fierce fight between Endeavor and AFO.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers.

Endeavor wants to prevent mistakes from hurting next generation in My Hero Academia Chapter 357

Recap of last week’s chapter

My Hero Academia Chapter 356 continued with the efforts of Jirou, Tokoyami, and Hawks against AFO, while Endeavor prepared to return to the fight. Thanks to Jirou’s immense affection and love for her classmates, the vestiges inside AFO’s body are revolting against him, preventing the villain from avoiding Tokoyami’s potent attack.

Inside his mindscape, AFO started devouring any Quirk that refused to listen to him, giving him complete control over his body again, which he used to create an unbelievable amount of blades he shot to remake his mask. Some of these blades would have severely hurt the three heroes, but Endeavor took the full force of the attack, losing an arm in the process.

While the villain is mocking him, Enji has a conversation with his younger self, who reminds him of his own weakness. He was powerless to save his father from a villain, unable to achieve a power like All Might’s, and he was a horrible father who damaged his family beyond repair.

However, he has always known he was weak, fighting and training every day to overcome his lack of power.

With a new resolve and a punch that reminds fans of All Might, Endeavor returns to the fight, leaving AFO severely damaged.

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 is titled Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!

A Hero is scarier when injured

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 begins with a confused AFO, who apparently created a shield against Endeavor’s powerful technique. The villain was not expecting another Hero to make him feel the same pain All Might caused him in their last fight, reaffirming his idea about how scary Heroes are when injured.

Without giving him enough time to think, Enji powered up another attack and rushed in to catch a distracted AFO. However, lacking speed. Hawk realized this and gave him some of his last feathers to speed him up, allowing Endeavor to hit the villain with a full-force Vanishing Jet Burn.

Keigo was wondering why the flame Hero did not use his Prominence Burn. Enji responded that AFO was already prepared for the attack, so wasting an attack as powerful and draining as that one would have been a big mistake.

Endeavor will create path clear of his mistakes

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 continues with AFO lying on the ground, surrounded by Heroes who start to recognize him little by little. Kamui Woods screamed for everyone to retreat while Endeavor flew at the villain at an incredible speed, scattering the Heroes in every direction.

AFO attempted to steal the flame Hero’s Quirk, but Enji was prepared, emitting a powerful flame from his eyes that completely carbonized the villain’s hands. Endeavor was prepared to defeat the villain once and for all, so he dragged him away from everyone else.

While dragging AFO through the mountains, Endeavor started to think about the future ahead of his son Shouto and the other young Heroes. He knew he had damaged the reputation of Heroes worldwide with his actions, so he would keep trying to repent by winning this fight.

He envisioned Class 1-A as adults, with everyone sporting new costumes and ready for what was to come next. While thinking about his son’s future, Endeavor prepared a massive Prominence Burn that completely burned AFO’s body.

AFO always has backup plan

Misaki://Alter @Guest0Tweets My Hero Academia's final battle is not even near it's second act but we're making those lil' steppies towards it finally it seems



Just let this man do horror for the love of christ his art goes dummy hard when he wants to shock the reader My Hero Academia's final battle is not even near it's second act but we're making those lil' steppies towards it finally it seemsJust let this man do horror for the love of christ his art goes dummy hard when he wants to shock the reader

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 shows us that Endeavor knew AFO did not have a regeneration Quirk, and even if he did, this body was too weak to stand an attack like that. He was sure the fight was over, and AFO was finally dead, but Hawks shouted at him to get away from the body.

The carbonized corpse started to talk again, making fun of Endeavor for believing he would come to this last fight without being prepared. A panel of Eri surrounded by Quirk-erasing bullets appeared, suggesting that the villain used a similar method to turn his body back into a healthy state, seeing as an eye and an ear start to grow from the burnt body again.

Far away from there, Deku was flying as fast as he could toward the fight when he was stopped by Yoichi, who thought he was in danger. We can see several unidentified objects or beings flying in the distance, finishing My Hero Academia Chapter 357 with a confused Deku.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia Chapter 357 is a fantastic continuation of Endeavor’s new development that started in the previous chapter. After seeing him realize how weak he truly is, it was inspiring to see him turn that weakness into a fierce determination to defeat AFO.

Crater|| finally got my medical doctor license @crater_w Endeavor was already peak last chapter but his monologue here is truly beautiful. The fact that he finally decided his future role as a hero/father/model is something that I believe most readers are waiting forever. He's finally strong enough to face Toya. Endeavor was already peak last chapter but his monologue here is truly beautiful. The fact that he finally decided his future role as a hero/father/model is something that I believe most readers are waiting forever. He's finally strong enough to face Toya.

He is aware that even if he wins, and after this war, he will need to keep atoning for his past sins, creating a world for the new generation of heroes to shine in. But that is exactly what he wants, to create a path where his past mistakes will not be an obstacle for the younglings.

DianeChocapic @ChocapicDiane Endeavor wanted to use Deku to prove Shoto was stronger than AM, he didn't like Bakugo after he told him he was a jerk. Now he imagines a future where they both wait for his son Endeavor wanted to use Deku to prove Shoto was stronger than AM, he didn't like Bakugo after he told him he was a jerk. Now he imagines a future where they both wait for his son 😭

Seeing the costumes the new Heroes will probably use in the future was also an amazing detail, not only because of how cool it was but also because it showed us just how much they have left to grow. They are still finding themselves and their Hero personas, so they have ample time to become the great adults we know they will turn out to be.

cinemachine📺 VTuber 間鬼奈サイ ⚠️ Re-debut SUMMER! @cinemachine_ Every time Horikoshi draws detailed gore I do a little happy dance because he's so good at horror but then I feel sad because Bones will most likely censor it. Every time Horikoshi draws detailed gore I do a little happy dance because he's so good at horror but then I feel sad because Bones will most likely censor it.

AFO’s plans are as mysterious and terrifying as ever, with no one knowing what could possibly be happening right now. The panels with the talking corpse were some of the most horrifying scenes we have had in a few chapters.

We will need to wait for the next chapter to learn more about his plans after My Hero Academia Chapter 357.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far